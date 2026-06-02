Uganda: Kabale District Boss Calls for Stronger Political-Technical Cooperation

Kabale District Chairperson Denis Nzeirwe has called for greater teamwork and cooperation between the district's political and technical wings to enhance service delivery.

Nzeirwe, accompanied by members of the District Executive Committee (DEC), met technical staff led by Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Robert Mugabe at the district headquarters.

The meeting brought together heads of departments, section heads, and other district staff.

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Addressing the gathering, Nzeirwe emphasized the need for unity and a renewed focus on serving the people following the conclusion of the election period.

"The election period is over. The focus should now be on delivering quality services to the people. We must open a new chapter of collaboration between political and technical teams," Nzeirwe said.

He explained that the engagement was aimed at helping the District Executive Committee better understand the roles, responsibilities, programmes, and ongoing activities of the various departments, thereby improving leadership, coordination, and decision-making.

Chief Administrative Officer Robert Mugabe welcomed the initiative, noting that regular engagements between political leaders and technical staff are essential for the effective implementation of government projects and programmes.

Mugabe directed all heads of departments to prepare and regularly submit reports on departmental projects and activities to the LCV Chairperson and the District Executive Committee to strengthen monitoring, supervision, and oversight.

"Heads of Departments should regularly submit reports on projects and activities to the LCV Chairperson and District Executive Committee to facilitate effective monitoring, supervision, and oversight," Mugabe said.

District leaders expressed optimism that closer cooperation between the political and technical wings would improve accountability and accelerate the delivery of services to residents across Kabale District.