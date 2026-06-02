Kenya, South Africa Set to Deepen Ties As Ruto Embarks On State Visit

2 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — William Ruto is set to undertake a State Visit to South Africa from June 3 to 5, 2026, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria has announced.

The High Commission described the trip as the highest form of diplomatic engagement between sovereign states, underscoring the enduring ties between Kenya and South Africa.

According to the statement, the visit aims to deepen the longstanding friendship, mutual respect, and strong bilateral relations shared by the two nations.

Key discussions during the visit are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in areas of shared interest, as both countries seek to expand mutually beneficial partnerships.

The High Commission noted that the visit reflects a shared commitment to advancing collaboration and fostering prosperity and development for the people of both nations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.