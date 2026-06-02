Kenya: Kirinyaga Assures Residents of Uninterrupted Healthcare Amid Health Workers' Go-Slow

Nairobi — The County Government of Kirinyaga has assured residents that healthcare services in all public health facilities will continue uninterrupted despite a planned go-slow by health workers.

Speaking at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital, Chief Officer for Health Dr. Mureithi Nyaga said the county had put in place adequate measures to guarantee continuity of medical services across the county.

Dr. Nyaga acknowledged the vital role played by healthcare workers and reiterated the county government's commitment to constructive engagement in addressing workplace concerns. However, he emphasized that all discussions must follow due process and be conducted through legally recognized representative structures.

"The county government is aware of the concerns raised by health workers and is actively addressing them to ensure that service delivery is not disrupted," he said.

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Among the key issues raised by workers is the payment of wages for casual labourers. Dr. Nyaga revealed that the county has been transitioning all casual workers to the Integrated County Payroll System, replacing the previous manual payment system.

"This exercise has been ongoing for the last three months. Casual workers who have been successfully onboarded have received all their salary arrears. Currently, 237 casual workers have been onboarded, issued with personal numbers and paid in full," he said.

According to the Chief Officer, 68 casual workers are awaiting final approval in the system, while 34 have resubmitted their documents and are undergoing verification. Another 36 workers are yet to submit the required documents and have been given until June 5, 2026, to comply. He directed health facility managers to assist affected workers in meeting the deadline.

On the issue of promotions and redesignation of healthcare workers, Dr. Nyaga said the county executive had proposed budgetary allocations for the 2026/27 financial year to address the matter.

He urged stakeholders not to politicize the issue, noting that the county must operate within the framework of prudent financial management regulations, which cap expenditure on wages and benefits at 35 per cent of total revenue.

Kirinyaga County Assembly Health Committee Chairperson Bosco Gichangi said the assembly had held extensive discussions on challenges facing the health sector and remained committed to supporting solutions.

"The issue of casual workers was addressed some time ago. Those who have not received payments are likely facing technical challenges within the payroll system, including failure to submit the required documentation. With the support of hospital managers, we are confident these cases will be resolved," said Gichangi.

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He further pledged the assembly's support in approving funds required to address the long-standing issue of staff promotions.

"We already have the budget before the County Assembly. As the committee responsible for health matters, we will ensure the proposed allocations are approved so that promotion issues can be resolved as we continue discussing ways of increasing the number of healthcare workers," he said.

The county government also announced that it had placed a major order for medicines and medical supplies through the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). As a result, public health facilities across Kirinyaga are currently well stocked with essential medicines and supplies, ensuring effective service delivery to residents.