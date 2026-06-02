Kenya: Former Catholic Priest Arrested Over Alleged Treasonous Social Media Posts

Nairobi — Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 44-year-old former priest over allegations of publishing online content advocating the unlawful overthrow of the government.

The suspect was apprehended during what the DCI described as a carefully coordinated operation conducted by officers from its Headquarters-based Operation Action Team (OAT).

According to the agency, the suspect was arrested at a hideout in Kirigiti, Kiambu County, following investigations into content allegedly posted on his Facebook page, "Kinta Kinte II."

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The DCI claims the publication outlined a plan calling for sustained street demonstrations throughout June 2026, targeted arson attacks on specified public and private properties, tax boycotts, and the formation of a parallel transitional administration.

Investigators allege that the content crossed the line from lawful political expression into incitement and actions aimed at undermining constitutional governance.

"The publication is said to have outlined an elaborate plan calling for sustained street demonstrations throughout June 2026, targeted arson attacks against specified public and private properties, tax boycotts, and the establishment of a parallel transitional administration," the DCI said in a statement.

The arrest has drawn attention due to Waiguru's religious background. The DCI said the suspect is an ordained former Roman Catholic priest who later joined the Catholic Charismatic Church, a splinter denomination that permits clergy to marry.

Despite leaving the Roman Catholic Church, investigators say he continued to wear clerical attire and had recently been associated with church activities in Nairobi's Riruta area.

Following his arrest, Waiguru was taken to DCI Headquarters before being handed over to the Serious Crime Unit for further investigations.

Authorities said forensic examination of the online content is ongoing and will form part of the evidence in the case.

The suspect is expected to face charges under Section 40(1)(a)(iii) of the Penal Code, which criminalizes attempts to unlawfully overthrow a legitimate government.

The arrest comes just days after another suspect, David Onyango Elgon, also known as MC Adek Tatu, was arrested in Mombasa County over alleged dissemination of inflammatory social media content.

In its statement, the DCI reiterated that freedom of expression remains a constitutionally protected right but emphasized that it does not extend to advocacy of violence, destruction of property, or unconstitutional attempts to seize power.

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"The digital space is not exempt from legal accountability," the agency said, warning that it will continue pursuing individuals who publish or distribute content deemed inflammatory or likely to incite violence and division.

The DCI further urged members of the public to exercise responsibility in their online engagements and to report suspicious activities through established law enforcement channels.

Waiguru remains in police custody as investigations continue. Authorities have not indicated when he will be arraigned in court.