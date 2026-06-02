Zimbabwe's Sugar Tax Funds U.S.$27 Million Radiotherapy Machines, to Slash Cancer Treatment Backlog

Zimbabwe's controversial sugar tax is beginning to deliver tangible results, with new radiotherapy machines worth US$27 million being installed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as government moves to tackle a treatment backlog affecting hundreds of patients.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube on Tuesday toured Parirenyatwa Hospital and expressed satisfaction with progress on the installation of the first batch of radiotherapy equipment funded through the sugar-content levy introduced in the 2024 National Budget.

The development comes as Zimbabwe battles a growing cancer burden, with health authorities estimating that thousands of new cancer cases are recorded annually, while many patients are diagnosed at advanced stages when treatment becomes more difficult and expensive.

Ncube said the sugar tax, which was introduced amid public debate over its impact on consumers, was now directly funding life-saving medical equipment.

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"I am pleased to see this progress, that the tax on sugar content in beverages is being put to good use as intended. This radiotherapy machine has been delivered, is being installed and will begin operations soon," he said.

The Treasury chief dismissed concerns that proceeds from the levy were being diverted to other uses, insisting that the funds were protected for health-related expenditure.

"The sugar tax is already ring-fenced. That is exactly what we are using to buy these machines. Every month and every year we continue to raise resources which go towards further procurement of equipment, drugs and other materials required to strengthen our healthcare system," said Ncube.

He said the current installation programme marked only the beginning of a broader effort to modernise cancer treatment services across the country.

Additional radiotherapy machines are expected to be delivered to both Parirenyatwa and Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, with Government aiming to transform radiotherapy services within the next two years.

Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said Zimbabwe had already received the first batch of equipment under the initial phase of the programme.

He said so far, in the first phase, government has procured four machines.

"Two are multi-energy and two are low-energy machines. This machine at Parirenyatwa is a low-energy machine. The total cost came to about US$27 million," he said.

The package also includes two CT scanners that will support treatment planning for cancer patients.

"In the second phase, we are procuring mainly diagnostic machines which will aid in the diagnosis of cancers," Mombeshora said.

He said Government was shifting attention towards strengthening early cancer detection, which remains one of the country's biggest challenges.

"We are expecting MRI scanners, more CT scanners, advanced X-ray machines and ultrasound equipment. We are also bringing in a brachytherapy machine for the treatment of cervical and prostate cancers," he said.

According to Mombeshora, Zimbabwe currently has a backlog of approximately 800 patients waiting for cancer treatment, a figure expected to decline significantly once the new equipment becomes operational.

For years, Zimbabwe's public health sector has struggled with ageing radiotherapy equipment, forcing some cancer patients to endure long waiting periods or seek treatment outside the country at considerable cost.

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The arrival of the new machines is expected to ease pressure on existing facilities and improve access to treatment for hundreds of patients battling cancer, one of the country's leading non-communicable diseases.

Beyond the sugar tax, Government is also using revenue from targeted levies, including taxes on airtime and gambling, to support key health programmes such as drug rehabilitation centres and other public health interventions.

Officials say sustained collections from the sugar levy will enable continued procurement of cancer drugs, diagnostic equipment and treatment technology, positioning the fund as a key pillar in Zimbabwe's efforts to strengthen specialised healthcare services.