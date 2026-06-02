Zimbabwe: NewZimbabwe.Com Reporter Seeks Open-Door Media Access for Dynamos, Hardrock Violence Hearing

2 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

NEWZIMBABWE.COM reporter, Darlington Gatsi has written a letter to the Premier Soccer League seeking permission for to allow journalists to cover the upcoming disciplinary hearing of Hardrock FC and Dynamos.

The matter is set for a sitting on Tuesday next week.

The hearing comes after violent scenes erupted at Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe in a PSL encounter last week leaving the facility requiring urgent repairs and scores of people injured.

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The violence, attracted the attention of the country and this forms Gatsi's application to the PSL to give permission to journalists to provide cover of the hearing.

"I believe this matter has risen to a level of significant public concern, extending beyond the usual scope of league operations and into a sphere that directly affects the integrity, reputation, and transparency of football in the country.

"Given the prominence of the case and its potential implications for football, access to the proceedings is, in my view, firmly in the interest of the nation," said Gatsi in a letter to PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rodwell Thabe.

If permission is granted the disciplinary hearing will become the first where media has been allowed with previous one being held beyond closed doors with judgement being delivered in a statement to the public.

"I am not seeking to disrupt or sensationalise the proceedings but rather, to report fairly, accurately and responsibly, ensuring that the public remains informed without compromising the fairness of the hearing," read the letter further.

Hardrock and Dynamos face charges of pitch invasion, destruction of property and causing the abandonment of a match among others.

Hardrock's suspended CEO Kudzanai Hove is also facing charges disorderly conduct, pitch invasion and violent behaviour.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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