Angola Deploys Epidemiological Surveillance Teams On the Border With the DR Congo

1 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Epidemiological surveillance teams have been deployed at some border posts in Angolan northern province of Cabinda with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to prevent possible cases of Ebola, which is ravaging the neighboring country.

According to the provincial Secretary of Health, Ruben da Fátima Buco, who was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting of the multisectoral commission, chaired by Governor Suzana de Abreu, Cabinda has not yet registered any suspected cases of Ebola.

"The technical teams placed at different border points in our province are prepared for any eventuality of suspected cases of this lethal disease, which is once again ravaging the neighboring DRC," he assured.

Regarding monkeypox (Mpox), he said that four new samples of suspected cases of the disease were sent to laboratories of the National Institute of Health Research (INIS) in Luanda.

The province of Cabinda, he said, is currently monitoring nine positive cases of monkeypox, seven of which are in the municipality of Cabinda and two in Belize.

He assured that the health situation is under the control of local authorities, despite the registration, in recent days, of some suspected cases of Mpox, as the disease is also known.

In addition to Cabinda, the province of Uíge has also reported four positive cases of monkeypox. ING/JFC/JL/DOJ

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