Angola: Benguela Authorities Committed to the Return of Flood-Affected Children to Their Families

Benguela — The governor of Benguela province, Manuel Nunes Júnior, said on Monday that conditions are being created for the short-term return of children affected by the Cavaco River floods to their homes.

Manuel Nunes Júnior made this statement while speaking at the provincial event for International Children's Day, June 1st, held at the new campsite in the city of Benguela, a location that shelters victims of the Cavaco River floods.

"We are working to ensure that your stay in this place is not for too long," he stated.

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Based on the 11 Commitments to Children, he stressed that they need education, health, food, birth registration, protection against violence, love, affection, and fun.

Manuel Nunes Júnior acknowledged that much remains to be done to fully meet these commitments.

"There are still children who are victims of domestic violence, outside the education system, children exposed to child labor, abandonment and neglect, and deprived of living their childhood," he considered.

He reiterated that the Provincial Government of Benguela will continue to work closely with its social partners, civil society, churches, traditional authorities and communities, to ensure better living conditions for children.

As host, the municipal administrator of Benguela, Armando Vieira, considered the choice of the new campsite for the provincial event on June 1st as a manifestation of affection and solidarity with the children who were victims of the tragedy.

"The Municipal Administration of Benguela is committed to continuing to work towards the fulfillment of Article 35 of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola, which establishes the protection of children as a fundamental right and an absolute priority," he stated.

He promised to give equal prominence to the fulfillment and materialization of the 11 commitments, in close alignment with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and the African Charter.

Currently, around a thousand affected children are still at the new campsite, while others have already returned home with their parents, receiving support remotely. However, several others were invited, representing the twenty-three municipalities of the province of Benguela.

On the occasion, the governor offered lunch to all the children present and, for their entertainment, a playground with various attractions, such as a slide, swings, balloons and others, was implemented in honor of the event.

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Several institutions were represented to monitor the activity, notably the National Institute for Children (INAC), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the NGO World Vision.

The victims of the Cavaco River floods have been housed in the two campsites in the province of Benguela since April 12, 2026, the day the force of the water destroyed one of the river's protective dikes and caused much damage in the surrounding neighborhoods. TC/CRB/DOJ