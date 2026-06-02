South Sudan: WFP Scales Up Emergency Response in South Sudan As Catastrophic Hunger and Malnutrition Deepen

WFP is delivering vital food and nutritional assistance to hundreds of thousands of people in Akobo East, as insecurity, infrastructure damage and the onset of the rainy season hamper operations.

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has scaled-up its emergency response in Akobo East, South Sudan, delivering vital food and nutrition assistance to hundreds of thousands of people facing catastrophic hunger and malnutrition, even as insecurity, infrastructure damage and the onset of the rainy season continue to hamper operations.

"The situation is critical and demands immediate attention to save lives of people who desperately need assistance," said Mutinta Chimuka, WFP Country Director in South Sudan. "Our hope is to continue to reach people in need. Sustained safety and security of humanitarians and humanitarian cargo is therefore crucial to allow us to ramp up assistance and effectively reach all those in need."

Here are the latest updates on food security and WFP operations in Akobo, South Sudan:

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Food security situation in Akobo

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update, parts of Akobo County are experiencing IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe) - one of four counties at risk of famine if conditions deteriorate.

An estimated 97,000 people are projected to face IPC Phase 3 (Crisis), 85,000 Phase 4 (Emergency), and 12,000 Phase 5 (Catastrophe) through July

The malnutrition crisis has worsened to IPC Acute Malnutrition Phase 5 (Extremely Critical), driven by displacement, loss of livelihoods, disruption to health and nutrition services, and increased disease risks due to overcrowding.

Severe malnutrition among children under 5 and breastfeeding mothers is rising sharply, fuelling fears of famine-like conditions developing in the region.

Ongoing conflict has already displaced approximately 142,000 individuals from Akobo County and surrounding areas, with 100,000 having crossed into neighbouring Ethiopia.

The collapse of local markets due to conflict and looting has severely restricted access to food supplies.

WFP operations in Akobo

Since launching its emergency response three weeks ago, WFP has reached more than 60,000 vulnerable people in Akobo including:

More than 15,000 people with emergency food assistance

Close to 6,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women with nutrition commodities and

Over 30,000 people with High Energy Biscuits (HEB), a vital source of nutrition for people on the move.

More than 6,000 children and pregnant and breastfeeding women with specialized nutritious foods - part of a blanket supplementary feeding programme.

WFP and partners have also conducted nutrition screenings for 15,000 children and admitted 3,000 children with moderate acute malnutrition (MAM).

WFP's supply chain coordination and delivery continues to enable the scale up, including:

Delivery of 25 metric tons of fortified biscuits and specialised nutritious foods, including airlifting 14.5 metric tons to frontline warehouses.

Transport of 300 metric tons of mixed commodities for General food assistance and Nutrition to Akobo by air.

A 33-truck convoy from WFP and the Logistics Cluster to deliver over 200 metric tons of food assistance, nutrition supplies, and 100 metric tons of relief items by this week. This may be the final road convoy before heavy rains render key roads impassable.

More than 60 flights by WFP Aviation including airdrops, airlifts, and UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) passenger flights transporting 430 MT of critical assistance. UNHAS has also transported more than 200 aid workers into and out of the area.

Increasing WFP-managed UNHAS flights to three times per week.

During the rainy season, when overland transport becomes unfeasible, WFP will continue supporting Akobo through air deliveries to ensure uninterrupted food assistance.

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Challenges and funding requirements

While access in Akobo has recently improved, delivering life-saving assistance has relied heavily on costly air operations due to persistent insecurity.

The risk of renewed fighting is real. We need hostilities to end and humanitarians must have continued secure access to ensure civilians can safely receive vital assistance.

The sustained and consistent delivery of critical services and support to communities is paramount for recovery and rebuilding livelihoods.

WFP is deeply concerned about the many vulnerable people trapped in inaccessible regions, where hunger and malnutrition is likely to worsen during the fast-approaching lean season.

WFP urgently requires US$266 million to continue life-saving food, nutrition assistance, as well as support to the humanitarian community in South Sudan in 2026.