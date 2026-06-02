Kenya: Ruto Ends Northern Kenya Tour With Infrastructure Projects Push

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to conclude his three-day tour of Wajir and Garissa counties with a series of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting development in Northern Kenya.

In Tarbaj Constituency, the President will inspect the Wajir-Tarbaj-Kotulo road and break ground for the Kotulo electricity mini-grid.

In Eldas, he is to commission the Eldas Water Supply Project and launch construction of hostels at Eldas Teacher Training College.

He also break ground for the Maalimin mini-grid in Lagdera Constituency.

In Fafi, the President will inspect the Garissa-Ijara road at Sarira.

The government says the projects will improve transport, expand electricity access, and enhance water supply and education services across the region.