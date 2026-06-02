Tunisia: President Kaïs Saïed Receives Written Message From President of DR Congo

Tunis, June 2 — President Kaïs Saïed met on Monday at Carthage Palace, Crispin Mbadu Phanzu, Minister Delegate to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in charge of Francophonie and the Congolese Diaspora of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who delivered a written message from Congolese President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo.

Also present was Juliana Amato Lumumba, daughter of the late African leader Patrice Lumumba, who had visited Tunisia in 1960, the presidency said in a statement.

The President of the Republic recalled several significant historical milestones that have linked Tunisia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including the participation of Tunisian military forces in UN peacekeeping operations in the Katanga region, among many other events.

In this context, the Head of State stressed that the dream cherished by the founding fathers of the Organisation of African Unity was to achieve unity among African states that had emerged from colonial rule. However, events unfolded rapidly and continue to accelerate at an even greater pace.

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"What was once a noble dream has, in many respects, turned into a mirage, despite the African continent's abundance of wealth and resources," he was quoted as saying in the same statement.

President Kais Saïed further stated that today's world is in need of a new vision and that all humanity is yearning for a concept founded on justice and freedom, far removed from formalistic notions of equality enshrined in texts or hierarchical classifications of nations and peoples.

The President of the Republic concluded by emphasising that "Africans must become active participants in shaping a new history rather than remaining perpetual victims of its consequences."