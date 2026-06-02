Angola: Social Action Minister Advocates for Increased Child Protection

Ndalatando — Angolan Minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto on Monday advocated for increased surveillance and protection of children in the family environment.

The statement was made in Ndalatando city during the central event of Children's Day, held in the province of Cuanza-Norte, under the motto "Municipalizing the 11 commitments is promoting children's rights".

The minister stressed that society needs to redouble its attention to minors.

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For her, the family environment should function as the first and safest shield of protection for children.

The minister highlighted that child protection is safeguarded in the Executive's public policies, which is why her department is committed to the municipalization of the 11 Commitments for Children.

These commitments oblige the State, families and communities to ensure the integral development, access to education, health, protection and social inclusion of children.

Children Call for "Strong Measures" Against Child Violence

In an emotional message focused on defending children's rights, little Wizana Correia stressed that International Children's Day should go "beyond celebration and joy."

The child took advantage of the occasion to launch a direct appeal to Angolan authorities and guardians, demanding an end to practices that compromise the future of new generations.

Wizana Correia outlined a worrying global and national scenario characterized by crimes such as trafficking, early marriage, sexual abuse, and child abandonment.

The abandonment of paternity, the lack of civil registration, and school exclusion were also highlighted as marks of child suffering caused by those who should protect them.

"We would like to ask our authorities to firmly combat all forms of violence and take strong measures against those who continue to violate our rights," she declared.

Despite the complaints, the little girl expressed the children's appreciation to the Angolan Executive for its efforts in implementing the 11 Commitments on Children.

However, she argued that it is urgent to municipalize the 11 commitments to create spaces in all municipalities where the voice of minors is heard.

Among the demands presented was also a request to the Government to establish June 1st as a national holiday that allows for proper family celebration.

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Meanwhile, Wizana Correia, on behalf of her generation, pledged to respect elders, dedicate herself fully to her studies, and actively participate in environmental preservation causes.

During the event, the children were treated to a celebratory lunch.

On the occasion, Minister Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, accompanied by the Governor of Cuanza-Norte, João Diogo Gaspar, presented wheelchairs and toys to children with reduced mobility.

The event was attended by more than two thousand children from the 17 municipalities of Cuanza-Norte, representing the 21 provinces. Music and dance marked the central event of June 1st. DS/YD/DOJ