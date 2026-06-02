Angola: Malanje University Campus Will Host 10,000 Students

Malanje — The province of Malanje will benefit, in the next 18 months, from a new campus of the Queen Njinga a Mbande University (URNM), with the capacity to receive 10,000 students, distributed across six organic units.

The foundation stone for the construction of the university infrastructure, which will be built in an area of 37,000 square meters and budgeted at more than 172 million euros, was laid today by the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Albano Ferreira.

The project includes six organic units, namely the Faculties of Law, Economics, Social Sciences and Humanities, Medical and Health Sciences, Agricultural Sciences and Animal Science, as well as a Higher Polytechnic Institute.

In addition to classrooms and laboratories, the space will include university residences with capacity for approximately 700 students, intended to accommodate students from other regions of the country.

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During the handover ceremony for the project, the minister stressed that the infrastructure addresses the challenges of a province with high agricultural and economic potential, considering it a fundamental pillar for the diversification of the national economy.

The government official emphasized the project as a historic milestone in public investment in higher education and one of the largest university infrastructures ever built in Angola.

According to him, the University Campus, which will be equipped with various services, including modern laboratories, libraries, residences, and technology centers, marks the State's commitment to the expansion, modernization, and access to higher education.

He highlighted that the Queen Njinga a Mbande University currently has an installed training capacity of around 3,700 students and 15 courses, and with the completion of the project, URNM will triple the number to 10,000 students and expand access to higher education in Malanje and neighboring provinces.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Governor for the Political, Social, and Economic Sector, Franco Mufinda, stated that the project fulfills a long-held dream of the population and reinforces the historical and cultural value of the region, paying homage to Queen Njinga a Mbande, whose name was given to the University.

Franco Mufinda guaranteed the full support of the Provincial Government for the strict fulfillment of the established contractual deadline.

In turn, the dean of URNM, Eduardo Ekundi Valentim, considered the construction of the building a historic turning point for the institution, which currently faces difficulties stemming from the lack of its own infrastructure for most of its organic units.

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He assured that the financial investment and the Executive's strategy will translate into quality education and the training of highly qualified personnel for the development of the province and the country.

He specified that the university will offer 30 courses and that work on its curriculum has already begun. PBC/DOJ