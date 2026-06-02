press release

Washington, D.C. — At an extraordinary meeting, the Governing Board of the Pandemic Fund approved the activation of the Fund’s Emergency Financing Procedures (EFP), enabling the mobilization of up to US$220.6 million in Pandemic Fund grant financing to provide rapid and flexible support to fill critical gaps in response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Central and Eastern Africa, in line with the Pandemic Fund’s core mission and mandate. The decision follows the WHO’s declaration on May 17, 2026 of the outbreak as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), alongside the Africa CDC’s declaration.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, which has no vaccine, no treatment and no rapid and reliable diagnostic testing, has already resulted in cross-border transmission, underscoring the region’s continued vulnerability to rapidly evolving health threats.

Financing—contingent on requests from eligible countries and regional entities—to support urgent outbreak response, preparedness, and cross-border coordination in affected and at-risk countries, will focus on strengthening disease surveillance, laboratory systems, and health workforce capacity, guided by the WHO–Africa CDC Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, with priorities and implementation modalities determined and driven by countries and regional entities in line with identified needs and gaps.

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The US$220.6 million package will be delivered through a combination of reprogramming resources from existing country and regional projects and fast-tracking the approval of projects currently under preparation. It includes accelerating up to US$175.7 million in financing from already active Pandemic Fund projects to support immediate response efforts in the affected or at-risk countries, including — Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Angola, Kenya, and Ethiopi a—through reprogramming of existing resources. Further, up to US$44.9 million will be provided through expedited financing processes to support prevention, preparedness and response efforts in Uganda, Central African Republic and the Republic of Congo .

The Board emphasized the importance of early, coordinated action, grounded in the principle of one plan, one budget, one team to contain transmission, focus resources on populations of greatest risk and need, and reduce the risk of wider regional and international spread.

This financing not only helps contain the current outbreak and save lives, but also strengthens longer-term pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response capacities embedded within national and regional systems. As the situation evolves, the Pandemic Fund will continue coordinating closely with affected countries, implementing entities, regional and international partners, and civil society organizations.

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This decision reflects the Pandemic Fund’s core mission: supporting countries to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response, while building more resilient health systems capable of detecting, containing, and responding effectively to emerging health threats.