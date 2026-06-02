South Africa: Petrol Jumps R1.43 a Litre While Diesel Gets Cheaper From Wednesday

Both grades of petrol will cost more from 3 June, with 95 unleaded reaching R28.06 a litre at the pumps.

Diesel, paraffin and LP gas all get cheaper this month as seasonal demand drops in the northern hemisphere.

Filling up with petrol is going to cost more from Wednesday. Diesel, paraffin and gas users are getting a break.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced the new fuel prices on Sunday. Both grades of petrol go up by R1.43 a litre from 3 June 2026. Petrol 93 will cost R27.95 a litre. Petrol 95 rises to R28.06.

Diesel moves the other way. The price of 0.05% sulphur diesel drops by R3.25 a litre to R27.92. The lower-sulphur 0.005% diesel falls by R2.62 a litre to R28.76.

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Households using illuminating paraffin will pay R5.96 less per litre. LP gas drops by 17 cents per kilogram nationally and 20 cents per kilogram in the Western Cape.

Department spokesperson Lerato Ntsoko said several factors pushed prices in different directions this month. Brent crude oil rose from an average of $101 to $104.59 per barrel during the review period, driven by continued US-Iran tensions and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Diesel and paraffin prices fell internationally because demand drops in the northern hemisphere during summer.

The rand strengthened slightly against the dollar during the review period, from R16.65 to R16.52, helping to soften the blow on petrol.

The slate levy also increased by 35 cents a litre, from 122.70 cents to 157.74 cents, adding further pressure to petrol prices. The slate levy covers the gap between what fuel costs to import and what it sells for locally.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's short-term fuel levy relief was also reduced this month by R1.50 a litre for petrol and R1.96 a litre for diesel. That relief runs until 30 June 2026.