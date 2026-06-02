Kenya: What You Need to Know About U.S. Ambassador Nominee to Kenya Henry Wooster

Nairobi — President Donald Trump has nominated seasoned career diplomat Henry Wooster to serve as the next United States Ambassador to Kenya.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Wooster will succeed former Ambassador Meg Whitman, who stepped down in 2024 after serving two years in Nairobi following Trump's return to office.

Wooster is a career member of the U.S. Senior Foreign Service, holding the rank of Minister-Counselor, with more than two decades of experience in high-level diplomatic and security postings across the Middle East, Europe, and South Asia.

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At the time of his nomination, he was serving as Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, effectively acting as the top U.S. diplomat in the country.

Previously, he served as U.S. Ambassador to Jordan from 2020 to 2023, a period marked by heightened regional tensions and complex security cooperation issues.

He also held senior roles including Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and Deputy Assistant Secretary overseeing the Maghreb and Egypt portfolio.

Wooster's career includes assignments in some of the most sensitive U.S. foreign policy arenas. These include service in Baghdad, Islamabad, Moscow, and NATO headquarters, as well as advisory roles within the U.S. National Security Council.

He has also worked closely with U.S. military leadership, including serving as a Foreign Policy Advisor to the Commanding General of U.S. Joint Special Operations Command.

Before entering diplomacy, Wooster served as an Army officer, adding a military dimension to his foreign policy credentials.

Education and professional profile

Wooster holds a Master of Arts degree from Yale University and a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College, both institutions known for producing senior U.S. government and policy officials.

The U.S. Embassy in Nairobi remains one of Washington's most critical diplomatic missions in sub-Saharan Africa. Kenya plays a central role in regional security cooperation, counter-terrorism operations in East Africa, and trade relations under frameworks such as the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Wooster's nomination is now before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. If approved, it will proceed to a full Senate confirmation vote before he can assume duties in Nairobi.

His appointment is part of a broader wave of diplomatic nominations transmitted by the White House, covering ambassadorial posts across Africa, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, as the administration reshapes its global diplomatic footprint.