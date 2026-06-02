Uganda: Ministerial Nominees Face Parliament's Appointments Committee

The Appointments Committee of Parliament convened on June 1, 2026, to begin the vetting of newly appointed ministers in a closed-door session involving all 37 members of the committee.

The sitting, chaired by the newly elected Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, marked the start of a high-stakes two-day approval process for members of the new Cabinet.

By 8am, minister-designate nominees began arriving at Parliament in official convoys, some accompanied by tight security details, before proceeding to the committee rooms for individual scrutiny.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The first to appear before the committee included Finance Minister-designate Henry Musasizi, Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business Dr Crispus Kiyonga, and Jonard Asiimwe, the minister-designate for Science and Technology.

The nominees outlined commitments ranging from fiscal discipline to technological advancement and policy reform.

"We must achieve allocative efficiency by allocating funds to where there is growth in the economy. No money will go to things that do not add onto the economy," Musasizi said after his interaction with the committee.

Dr Kiyonga said he would prioritise structural reforms, including reviewing laws governing alcohol, presenting key policy updates to Cabinet, and addressing administrative inefficiencies and corruption within government systems.

Jonard Asiimwe pledged to strengthen protection of intellectual property rights for local innovators and advance Uganda's position in emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Other nominees used their appearances to pledge a tougher stance on corruption, warning that they would not tolerate graft within government ranks and urging civil servants to adhere strictly to professional standards.

The Minister-designate for Works and Transport, Byamukama Fred, outlined an infrastructure-focused agenda, highlighting plans for the Standard Gauge Railway project from Kampala through Malaba to Kenya, as well as rehabilitation of the Meter Gauge Railway.

He also warned against corruption within technical departments, saying some officials frustrate projects through bribery and poor supervision.

"My ministry's top priority in the new term is the completion of the Standard Gauge Railway from Kampala via Malaba to Kenya, alongside the rehabilitation of the Meter Gauge Railway," Byamukama said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that some technical officers mislead ministers and delay implementation of government projects through corrupt practices and demand for commissions.

In the security docket, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu acknowledged the rising threat of cybercrime but emphasised the distinction between policy oversight and technical implementation.

"I recognise cybercrime is increasing most, but I am a policy leader, not a technical manager," he said. "I will speak to my technical people, and they will implement robust security measures."

The vetting process also featured political tension, with the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, urging colleagues to adhere strictly to constitutional requirements during approval.

"We must be extremely keen on legal requirements and follow the law strictly, even when dealing with designates who have questionable citizenship status," Ssenyonyi said.

The Appointments Committee is expected to continue vetting the remaining nominees out of the 81 appointed ministers before forwarding approved names to the President.

Those confirmed will take two oaths before formally assuming office: the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Minister.