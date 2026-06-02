Rwanda: Skol Malt Launches 'Fly to the Home of Champions' Football Promo

Football fans in Rwanda now have a chance to turn their passion for the game into an unforgettable travel experience through the new SKOL Malt "Fly to the Home of Champions" campaign.

The promotion, Fly to the Home of Champions with SKOL Malt, invites football lovers aged 18 and above to predict the four teams they believe will reach the semi-finals of the upcoming global football tournament for a chance to win a fully paid trip to the home country of the tournament winner.

The campaign is built around the shared excitement of football, bringing together fans in bars, social spaces, and viewing experiences while rewarding them with prizes throughout the tournament period, SKOL indicated.

How the promotion works

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To participate in the challenge, consumers are required to purchase a SKOL Malt, select the four teams they believe will qualify for the semi-finals, collect the bottle back labels corresponding to those teams, and upload a clear photo of the four labels on the campaign platform, www.skolfootball.rw.

Participants must also register their details and submit their predictions through the platform. Each entry must contain exactly four different teams, and the uploaded labels must match the selected teams.

Consumers can participate once per day, with multiple entries increasing their chances of qualifying for the grand prize draw if all four predicted teams reach the semi-finals.

According to the campaign organisers, the winner of the grand prize will receive a fully paid trip to the country of the tournament winner. If more than one participant correctly predicts the four semi-finalists, the final winner will be selected through a random draw by a bailiff.

Eligibility and prize conditions

Participation in the promotion is open strictly to individuals aged 18 and above, and all participants must agree to the campaign terms and conditions. Eligibility to travel and possession of a valid passport will also be required for the grand prize winner.

The organisers further pointed out that all entries must contain accurate participant information, as incomplete or incorrect details may lead to disqualification.

The campaign platform can be accessed via smartphone at www.skolfootball.rw, although consumers without smartphones can still participate with assistance from hostesses at participating bars and receive confirmations through SMS.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

SKOL Football Village to host live screenings, fan activities

As part of the campaign, SKOL Malt will also host the SKOL Football Village at Camp Kigali from June 11 to July 19, where football fans will be able to watch all tournament matches through live screenings.

The Football Village will also feature several fan engagement activities, including sitting football, kicker games, PS5 gaming, and other entertainment experiences designed to bring supporters together throughout the tournament.

With football excitement continuing to build globally, the campaign seeks to combine fan engagement, entertainment, live match experiences, and rewards through a shared celebration of the game.