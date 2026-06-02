Zimbabwe: No Zanu-PF MP to Oppose Constitution Amendment Bill - Ziyambi

NO Zanu PF legislator will oppose Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3, justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has declared.

Members of Parliament (MPs) are expected to debate the Bill after Ziyambi presents it in the House of Assembly.

Speaking at a Mashonaland West province DCC meeting, Ziyambi said the party expected all its MPs to debate in support of the Bill.

"We took a position that we want our president to be in power until 2030 and we crafted a legal position to effect our Bulawayo and Mutare resolutions.

"From Tuesday we expect all our MPs to stand with Zanu PF and debate in support of the Bill. After debating we will then vote."

All eyes will be on how Zanu PF Parliamentarians respond to the Bill considering worsening factional fights within the party.

The ruling party is divided on three lines; those in support of Mnangagwa continued stay in office to 2030, those in support of his deputy Constantino Chiwenga taking over from him in 2028 and those doing the bidding of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

Tagwirei has been touted as a front runner and possible successor.

To deal with any cases of losing when the House of Assembly finally votes on the Bill, Ziyambi reinforced the point that there will not be any secret ballot.

Voting will be public.

"There will not be any secret ballot. People in the gallery will watch as MPs vote," he added.