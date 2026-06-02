South Africa: Fraud Accused May Hold Key to Whistleblower Murder

Janitha van Reenen was denied bail after a court found she could flee or interfere with investigations into fraud and corruption at Emfuleni Municipality.

Police believe Van Reenen may have information about the murder of whistleblower Martha Mani-Rantsofu, who exposed alleged looting worth R16-million.

A major breakthrough has emerged in the corruption scandal that rocked Emfuleni Municipality.

Janitha van Reenen, a municipal employee accused of defrauding the municipality of more than R400,000, has been denied bail and remains behind bars.

Police believe she could hold vital information about the murder of whistleblower Martha Mani-Rantsofu.

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Mani-Rantsofu, a finance clerk at Emfuleni Municipality, was gunned down outside a tyre shop in March.

Before her death, she uncovered a paper trail that allegedly exposed how millions of rand were being siphoned from municipal coffers.

Investigators say the alleged corruption amounted to about R16-million.

Van Reenen was arrested by members of the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team and the Commission Recommendations Task Team.

She faces Schedule 5 charges, meaning she had to convince the court why she deserved to be released on bail.

The Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court was not persuaded.

The court found that Van Reenen posed a flight risk and could interfere with ongoing investigations if released.

She will remain in custody until her next court appearance on 23 June.

The case was postponed to allow investigators to continue gathering evidence.

Sources close to the investigation claim Van Reenen previously told police she could identify the people responsible for Mani-Rantsofu's murder.

That allegation has intensified interest in her role and what information she may possess.

The South African Police Service welcomed the court's decision.

Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised investigators and prosecutors involved in the matter.

She said the ruling showed that strong evidence had been placed before the court.

"The decision by the courts to deny bail is an indication that compelling evidence was placed before the court," said Dimpane.

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"It demonstrates the diligence, professionalism and commitment of our investigators and National Prosecuting Authority prosecutors."

Dimpane said the outcome should strengthen public confidence in the criminal justice system.

She said it also sends a clear message that serious crimes such as murder, corruption and fraud will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

The police chief also highlighted another major victory for investigators.

Former Special Task Force member Matipandile Sotheni was denied bail in a separate case linked to the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as Witness D.

Van der Merwe testified before the Madlanga Commission before he was shot dead.

Dimpane said both rulings reflected the quality of investigations conducted by specialised police units.

For the family of Mani-Rantsofu and residents demanding answers about corruption in Emfuleni, the focus now shifts to what investigators uncover next.

The fraud case and the murder investigation continue.