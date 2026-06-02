South Africa: Secret Police Witness to Expose Cocaine Theft Scandal

A KwaZulu-Natal police intelligence captain has been granted permission to hide his identity while giving evidence about a stolen cocaine shipment.

The witness is expected to testify about cocaine stolen from a Hawks storage facility as claims of intimidation and corruption rock law enforcement agencies.

A police intelligence officer will testify in secret before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday as explosive evidence about a major cocaine theft scandal comes under the spotlight.

The officer, whose identity has been withheld for safety reasons, successfully applied to have only his voice broadcast during proceedings.

Commission evidence leaders did not oppose the request.

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In court papers, the officer said he holds the rank of captain and works in border security and crime intelligence in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

He told the commission that his duties include gathering intelligence for the South African Police Service (SAPS), running covert operations and meeting confidential informants and agents.

The captain warned that revealing his face could place both him and his sources in danger. He is expected to give evidence about a large shipment of cocaine that was stolen from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone in November 2021.

His testimony comes as the commission hears disturbing claims of intimidation, retaliation and possible criminal infiltration within law enforcement structures.

While on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks narcotics investigator Karl Sander told the commission he was targeted after exposing what he believed was a drug syndicate operating in the province.

Sander returned to the witness stand when the commission resumed after a two-week break to prepare its second interim report.

He said investigators working on drug cases often face pressure to identify suspects and make arrests before investigations are complete.

According to Sander, opening a drug case without immediately naming a suspect often raised suspicions among senior officials.

He claimed his own troubles started after uncovering information linked to organised crime.

Sander told the commission he was forced to undergo a polygraph test ordered by suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Leseja Senona.

The reason was a missing coffee machine.

But Sander said the machine belonged to him.

Despite that, he said he was subjected to the test and later removed from his position and transferred.

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He believes the actions were retaliation for the investigations he was conducting.

His evidence painted a picture of deep divisions and mistrust within law enforcement structures tasked with fighting organised crime.

The commission is investigating allegations of corruption, criminal networks and abuse of power involving members of law enforcement agencies and other officials.

Tuesday's closed-door testimony is expected to provide further insight into the disappearance of the cocaine shipment and the people who may have benefited from it.

The commission continues its work amid growing claims that officers who expose wrongdoing are being targeted instead of protected.