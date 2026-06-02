Uganda: Presidential Secretary Mafumo Defends Janet Museveni Amid FDC Criticism

Assistant Private Secretary to President Museveni, Kefa Mafumo, has defended First Lady Janet Museveni's continued tenure as Minister of Education and Sports, dismissing calls by the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) for her removal from Cabinet.

Mafumo said Janet Museveni remains well-suited for the position, citing her leadership, experience and achievements in the education sector.

"First Lady Janet Museveni is still suitable for the position of Minister of Education and Sports. Her dedication to improving access to quality education across the country, especially in underserved regions, is well documented," Mafumo said.

His remarks come days after the FDC criticised President Yoweri Museveni's decision to retain his wife in the newly announced Cabinet, arguing that the education sector continues to face challenges such as high school fees, teacher welfare concerns and poor learning outcomes.

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FDC Deputy President for Western Uganda Robert Centenary described Janet Museveni's reappointment for a third consecutive term as unjustified and called for her replacement with what he termed a "competent, independent and professional minister."

Responding to the criticism, Mafumo credited the Education Minister with expanding Universal Primary Education (UPE) and Universal Secondary Education (USE), improving school infrastructure and promoting science and vocational education across the country.

He also praised her role in blocking what he described as an irregular Shs290 billion budget allocation linked to Uganda's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"Her intervention ensured that all requests for additional funding followed the established government procedures and accountability mechanisms," Mafumo said.

Mafumo further attributed the resolution of disputes involving science teachers and university lecturers to Janet Museveni's leadership, saying her engagement with stakeholders helped avert industrial action that could have disrupted learning in public universities.

President Museveni last week unveiled an 83-member Cabinet, retaining Janet Museveni as Minister of Education and Sports despite criticism from sections of the opposition.

The debate over her continued stay at the ministry comes as government faces pressure to improve education standards, address teacher welfare concerns and expand access to affordable quality education.

While supporters argue that the First Lady's position has helped attract greater political attention and resources to the sector, critics maintain that fresh leadership is needed to tackle persistent challenges.

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The performance of the Education Ministry is expected to remain under scrutiny as the new Cabinet begins its term.