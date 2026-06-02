Uganda: Court Asked to Dismiss Kaddunabbi's Case Seeking Contract Renewal

Kampala — The Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) and its former Board Chairperson, Dr. Isaac Nkote Nabeta, have asked the High Court to dismiss a judicial review application filed by outgoing Chief Executive Officer Ibrahim Kaddunabbi Lubega, arguing that his case has been overtaken by events following the expiry of his contract and the appointment of a new acting CEO.

In affidavits filed before the Civil Division of the High Court on Monday, the Authority and Dr. Nkote contend that there is no longer any contract for the court to preserve or reinstate, since Kaddunabbi's five-year term expired on May 31, 2026. Through their lawyers of Denton Advocates, led by Counsel John Musiime, the IRA and Dr. Nkote further argue that the Minister of Finance has since appointed Protazio Sande as Acting Chief Executive Officer effective June 1, 2026, rendering the interim relief sought legally untenable.

According to the Authority's Secretary to the Board, Francesca N. Kakooza, Kaddunabbi's contract was strictly for a fixed term running from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2026, and ended automatically by operation of law. She adds that ahead of the expiry, the Board directed him to proceed on leave and complete a handover process, which has since been concluded.

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The Authority argues that granting the application would create an "absurd situation" in which two individuals simultaneously claim authority over the regulator, disrupting governance and control of public resources. Kaddunabbi, however, is challenging the Board's decision of February 16, 2026, which declined to recommend him for a second term. He alleges he was denied a fair hearing despite strong performance records and a legitimate expectation of renewal.

Court records show that he has served as CEO since 2011, first under the Uganda Insurance Commission before its transition into the IRA, giving him a combined 16 years at the helm. He maintains that his performance--citing growth in insurance premiums, digital reforms, expanded regional operations, and infrastructure development--qualified him for reappointment.

But the Authority insists that eligibility for consideration does not amount to a right to renewal, noting that both the Board and Minister retain discretion under the law. The respondents further cite governance concerns arising from internal reviews and audits, including allegations of unauthorized salary increments, recruitment of staff without Board approval, and monetization of leave without policy backing.

They also argue that a whistleblower-triggered inquiry and subsequent Auditor General's report raised additional concerns, and that Kaddunabbi was allowed to respond during an extraordinary Board meeting on May 25, 2026. Dr. Nkote denies any bias or personal vendetta, stating that all actions were taken in line with Board resolutions and statutory duties, and that Kaddunabbi was properly excluded from discussions relating to his own contract.

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The Authority further contends that the Board's final position was reached by a five-to-three majority vote, reflecting collective rather than individual decision-making. Kaddunabbi, however, alleges procedural unfairness, claiming he was excluded from key deliberations and that investigations were influenced by complaints and social media allegations intended to frustrate his renewal.

The respondents have asked the court to dismiss the application with costs, arguing that no irreparable harm has been demonstrated and that any loss can be compensated through damages. When the matter came up before Lady Justice Joyce Kavuma on Monday, she directed parties to file written submissions by June 5 and June 10, respectively, and fixed June 12, 2026, for further directions.