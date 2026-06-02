Rwanda: Are You Collecting Feedback or Just Collecting Compliments?

opinion

"Would you mind filling out our feedback form before you leave?" We've all experienced it. You're checking out of a hotel, finishing a meal, or concluding a service experience when a staff member hands you a feedback form and waits while you complete it.

ALSO READ: Are you welcoming customers or waiting for them to prove they matter?

Now be honest.

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How many times have you wanted to give honest feedback but instead ticked "Very Satisfied" because you didn't want an uncomfortable conversation?

ALSO READ: When service doesn't match the story

The service wasn't terrible, but it wasn't exceptional either. Maybe communication was poor. Maybe the food took longer than expected. Maybe staff seemed disengaged. Yet there you are, pen in hand, with someone watching.

In that moment, are businesses really collecting feedback? Or are they collecting compliments?

ALSO READ: When saying nothing says everything

The purpose of feedback is not validation. It is learning. Yet many organizations have become obsessed with scores, rankings, and reviews. They want five stars. They want to rank higher online. They want glowing comments on social media. What they often forget is that the most valuable feedback isn't praise, it's insight.

The customer who points out a problem is giving you an opportunity.

The customer who highlights friction is showing you where your business can improve.

The real danger isn't negative feedback. The real danger is believing everything is fine when it isn't.

I've seen businesses proudly display impressive satisfaction scores while customers continue complaining about the same issues online, in conversations, and through word of mouth. The feedback forms say one thing, while the customer experience says another.

Why? Because customers don't always tell you the truth directly. Sometimes they don't want confrontation. Sometimes they don't want to get anyone into trouble. Sometimes they simply want to finish their transaction and move on.

And sometimes they have already decided they will never return. This is why feedback forms alone are not enough.

The best organizations study the entire customer journey. They pay attention to recurring complaints, unanswered questions, long queues, confusing processes, and missed opportunities.

They ask:

Where do customers struggle?

Where do they become frustrated?

What keeps showing up again and again?

When the same issue appears more than once, it deserves attention. When the same complaint keeps resurfacing, it is no longer a complaint, it is data.

This is also why mystery shopping remains such a valuable tool. A mystery shopper experiences the journey exactly as a customer would and identifies blind spots that businesses often miss.

The welcome that never happened. The phone call that wasn't answered. The delay nobody explained.

The little moments that quietly shape customer perceptions.

The question is not whether feedback exists. The question is: what are we doing about it?

Feedback without action is simply paperwork. Collecting customer opinions and filing them away changes nothing. Real customer-centric organizations use feedback as a roadmap. They identify patterns, address root causes, and make improvements.

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As Rwanda continues positioning itself as a service and tourism destination, our ability to genuinely listen to customers may become one of our greatest competitive advantages.

So, perhaps we should stop asking: "How many five-star reviews did we receive this month?"

And start asking: "What have our customers been trying to tell us?"

More importantly: "What have we done about it?"

Because feedback was never meant to make us feel good. It was meant to help us get better.

The writer is a certified hospitality trainer and founder of Outstanding Solutions Afrika, a boutique hospitality and tourism consulting firm dedicated to transforming service excellence.