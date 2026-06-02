Somalia: U.S. Reaffirms Recognition of Somalia's Territorial Integrity, Including Somaliland

Washington — The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has informed Congress that the United States continues to recognize the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, explicitly affirming that Somaliland remains part of Somalia's internationally recognized borders.

In a report submitted to Congress, the U.S. State Department said Washington would maintain its longstanding support for Somalia's unity while continuing a pragmatic working relationship with authorities in Somaliland.

The report noted that the United States cooperates with Somaliland officials on issues including governance, security and development, but stressed that such engagement is conducted within the framework of U.S. policy supporting a unified Somalia.

Washington also said it is evaluating new avenues for expanding cooperation with Somaliland, particularly in areas such as institutional support, security partnerships and development assistance.

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State Department officials emphasized that these efforts do not represent any change in the official U.S. position regarding Somalia's territorial integrity. Instead, they described the initiatives as part of broader efforts to promote stability, development and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

The statement comes amid ongoing debate over Somaliland's quest for international recognition. The self-declared republic, which proclaimed independence from Somalia in 1991, has sought formal recognition for more than three decades but has yet to gain widespread international acceptance.

The Somali federal government has repeatedly maintained that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia and has ruled out any negotiations that would compromise the country's sovereignty or territorial unity.

The U.S. report is likely to be closely watched by both Mogadishu and Hargeisa as discussions over Somaliland's future status continue to attract attention in regional and international policy circles.