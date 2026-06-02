Tanzania: Isles Sets Ambitious Digital Agenda With 53.39bn/ - ICT Budget

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR is stepping up efforts to accelerate economic growth through digital transformation, with a strong focus on communication, information technology and innovation in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Presenting a 53.39bn/- budget in the House of Representatives in Chukwani, Minister for Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Mudrik Ramadhani Soraga (pictured), said the government will build on achievements recorded in 2025/2026 by implementing key strategic priorities.

He said the ministry's plans are aligned with the CCM Election Manifesto (2025-2030), directives from President Dr Hussein Mwinyi, the Zanzibar Development Vision 2050, the Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP 2021-2026), and the Zanzibar Digital Policy 2026.

Among the key priorities is strengthening the legal and regulatory framework, including finalising the Personal Data Protection Act, drafting the Startups and Innovation Act, and developing a comprehensive ICT law.

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The government also plans to expand the residential addressing system to improve digital service delivery and increase public awareness and adoption.

"To support innovation, the ministry will continue providing ICT training through community centres and advance construction of the Fumba ICT Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hub under the Digital Tanzania Project," he said.

Efforts to improve connectivity will include the construction of communication towers in underserved areas across Unguja and Pemba, in collaboration with the Universal Communications Service Access Fund and telecommunications companies.

Between July 2025 and March 2026, the ministry recorded significant progress in key areas of the digital sector, including the drafting of the Personal Data Protection Act, 2026, and the distribution of 409 tablets to government institutions and local leaders to support digital service delivery and address verification.

Other achievements include issuing 29,475 digital introduction letters through the addressing system, approving the construction of 27 communication towers, and training 1,015 citizens in digital skills, of whom 639 were women and 376 men.

During the same period, 153 out of 211 public institutions (72.5 per cent) were connected to the national fibre optic network.

The ministry also registered 19 innovators and supported the growth of creative industries, finalised the Zanzibar Digital Policy 2026 and advanced key e-government systems, including ZanMalipo, eProz, BAMAS, e-Office, ZanAjira and e-Saini.

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Mr Soraga noted that despite the progress, the sector continues to face challenges, including limited funding for projects, ageing infrastructure in community ICT centres, rising cybersecurity threats, and delayed payments for government communication services.