Tanzania: Government Coordinates 1.8tri/ - Financing for Small Traders

Dodoma — MINISTRY of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups has coordinated the disbursement of loans worth 1.8tri/- to small-scale traders across the country between July 2025 and April 2026 through commercial banks, as part of government efforts to empower the sector and enhance participation in the national economy.

Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima, disclosed the figures in the National Assembly in Dodoma yesterday, while tabling her ministry's 108.02bn/- budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year.

She said the ministry also provided financial literacy and entrepreneurship training to 60,737 traders during the period under review.

Of the total loans disbursed, Dr Gwajima told the House that men received 1.357tri/-, representing 75.4 per cent, while women received 443bn/-, equivalent to 24.6 per cent.

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"This initiative has continued to stimulate the growth of small businesses, enhance financial inclusion and strengthen citizens' participation in the formal economy," she said.

She noted that the loan services are being delivered through various programmes implemented by commercial banks across the country.

In her budget speech, Dr Gwajima also raised concern over the increasing use of electronic devices among children, which has exposed them to inappropriate online content.

According to her, studies show that 67 per cent of children aged between 12 and 17 use smartphones, while four per cent have experienced various forms of online violence.

"To strengthen child protection and online safety, the ministry trained 516 facilitators who are now providing education on child online safety to students, teachers and nonteaching staff in primary and secondary schools," she said.

She added that the facilitators reached 1,811,212 students, as well as 679 teachers and 232 non-teaching staff across all 26 regions.

Meanwhile, the ministry has prepared the 2025 NGO Contribution Report, which highlights the role of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) in 2024.

The report shows that NGOs spent a total of 1.2tri/- on project implementation activities. Of this amount, 980.3bn/- was allocated to sectors including health, energy, environment, community empowerment, social protection, education, agriculture, good governance, water, human rights and gender, while 219.7bn/- went to administrative costs.

It further indicates that NGOs created 18,529 jobs, including 10,504 for women and 8,025 for men, benefiting about 208,300 people nationwide.

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To address reliance on donor funding, Dr Gwajima said 88 organisations are implementing the National NGO Sustainability Strategy (2022/23-2026/27), which encourages investment in income-generating social enterprises to improve sustainability.

She cited the Iringa-based Ilula Orphan Programme (IOP) as an example of best practice, noting that out of its 3bn/- annual budget, 1.8bn/- (60 per cent) is generated through its own sustainability projects.

Seeking parliamentary approval for her ministry's budget, Dr Gwajima said that in the 2026/27 financial year, the ministry will focus on seven key priorities, including strengthening human capital development and preparing the 2050 generation through values-based, inclusive and sustainable development.

Presenting the views of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Welfare and Community Development, committee chairperson Hawa Mchafu urged the ministry to continue educating small-scale traders on registration in the Small-Scale Traders Identification and Registration System.

She also recommended the establishment of a Board of Social Welfare Professionals to ensure availability of qualified experts aligned with labour market needs.

"The ministry should also increase funding for social welfare services across the country, including ensuring timely release of funds approved by Parliament," she said.