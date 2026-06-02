Tanzania: Collective Investment Schemes - Silent Financial Shift

Dar es Salaam — A QUIET financial revolution is unfolding in Tanzania. While much attention is often directed towards large infrastructure projects, business expansions, and economic reforms, another remarkable success story is taking shape behind the scenes, the rapid growth of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS).

What was once an investment avenue known to only a small segment of the population is increasingly becoming a trusted wealth creation tool for ordinary citizens. The latest figures tell a compelling story: More citizens are embracing the culture of investing, saving and planning for their financial future.

According to the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) Quarterly Capital Markets Report for the period ending March this year, CIS continued their impressive expansion, with total Net Asset Value (NAV) increasing by 66.7 per cent to 5.48tri/-, compared to 3.01tri/- recorded during the same period last year.

This extraordinary growth demonstrates rising investor confidence in professionally managed investment products. It also signals a growing understanding among Tanzanians of the importance of investing their money rather than leaving it idle. Through Collective Investment Schemes, investors can pool their funds and access diversified investment opportunities that would otherwise be difficult to achieve individually.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The impressive performance of the sector did not occur by chance. It is the result of an enabling policy, regulatory, and operational environment that has encouraged innovation and the development of thematic capital market products. Equally important has been the continuous public awareness campaigns conducted by CMSA in collaboration with other capital market stakeholders.

These initiatives have contributed significantly to increasing the participation of local investors and strengthening public confidence in regulated investment products.

The sector itself has also expanded considerably. By the end of March this year, the country had 22 CIS managed by nine licensed fund managers. These institutions have played a critical role in making investment products accessible to a broader segment of the population.

For example, some funds now allow individuals to start investing with as little as 500/-, removing traditional barriers that once limited participation to higher-income earners.

While this growth deserves celebration, it should also remind us of the vast untapped opportunity that still exists.

The country has a population of over 60 million people, yet only a small fraction actively participates in CIS. This means millions of citizens are still missing opportunities to build wealth, generate passive income, and strengthen their financial resilience.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Investment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Expanding participation in CIS would create benefits that extend beyond individual investors. Greater participation would mobilize domestic savings, increase the pool of long-term capital available for investment, and contribute to broader economic development. It would also help households improve their financial security by creating additional sources of income through investment returns.

The current NAV of 5.48tri/- represents more than accumulated savings; it represents a growing engine of wealth creation. Assuming an average annual return of around 10 per cent, these investments have the potential to generate more than 540bn/- annually for investors who remain invested throughout the year.

Such returns can support education, healthcare, housing, retirement planning, and entrepreneurship, ultimately improving the quality of life for thousands of Tanzanian families.

Looking ahead, the country has an opportunity to transform CIS into one of the country's most powerful tools for financial inclusion and wealth creation. Achieving this will require continued investor education, increased product innovation, greater use of digital platforms, and stronger collaboration between regulators, fund managers, employers, financial institutions, and the media.

The future of Tanzania's capital markets will not be determined solely by the size of institutional investments, but by the extent to which ordinary citizens are empowered to become investors. If the current momentum is sustained, CIS could become one of the defining pillars of the country's journey towards a more prosperous, inclusive, and financially resilient economy.