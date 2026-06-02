Uganda: Education Ministry Dismisses Claims of School Closures Over Ebola

Kampala — The Ministry of Education and Sports has dismissed claims circulating both online and offline that schools across Uganda have been closed or suspended because of Ebola.

The false reports have spread widely on social media platforms and through word-of-mouth conversations in recent days, causing concern among parents, learners, and school administrators.

On X (formerly Twitter), several users have been accused of spreading misinformation. One account, @kemigishaMackl4, which has more than 23,000 followers, claimed that schools had been suspended due to Ebola and described the situation as serious. The post attracted tens of thousands of views.

Another user, identified as Dorty Wallace, alleged that schools and public gatherings had been shut down following reported Ebola cases. Similar claims also circulated on TikTok through edited and misleading video clips.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Some of the videos being shared online recycle footage from previous national addresses, including presidential remarks made during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and speeches by Uganda National Examinations Board Executive Director Dan Odongo. The clips have been taken out of context and falsely linked to the current Ebola situation. One video incorrectly claims that five confirmed Ebola cases have been reported in schools.

The rumours have not been confined to social media. They have also spread through communities and marketplaces. On Monday morning, traders at Kalerwe Market were heard discussing reports that the government had ordered the closure of schools.

Some traders compared the situation to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020, while others believed any closures would affect only schools in border districts. Many of the claims appeared to stem from viral social media posts alleging that schools would close for one month starting this Friday.

However, the Ministry of Education and Sports has firmly rejected the reports and urged the public to rely only on official sources of information. In a statement shared with our reporter, the Ministry's spokesperson, Dr Dennis Mugimba, said all education institutions remain open, and learning is continuing as normal.

"Please ignore videos and social media messages speculating about the closure of educational institutions. Only trust information from authorised government sources as you continue with normal learning routines safely," Mugimba said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Ebola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda's current Ebola outbreak has been linked to cross-border transmission from the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the Ministry of Health, nine confirmed cases and one death had been recorded as of May 31, 2026.

Ahead of the re-opening of the second school term last week, the Ministries of Health and Education issued standard operating procedures for schools aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola. The measures include regular handwashing with soap and water, temperature screening, establishment of isolation areas for suspected cases, and routine monitoring for symptoms.

Schools reopened as scheduled and continue to operate under these health guidelines. Although some institutions initially faced challenges in fully implementing the requirements, the government allowed a brief compliance period to enable schools to put the necessary measures in place.