Uganda: State Opposes Bail for Kivumbi, 24 Co-Accused in Terror Case

Kampala — The State has opposed the bail application of former Butambala County Member of Parliament Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi and his 24 co-accused, who are facing terrorism charges, arguing that the application lacks merit. The objection was raised on Monday by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Thomas Jatiko and Chief State Attorney Richard Birivumbuka in documents filed before the High Court.

The applicants, who filed their bail application on May 4, 2026, are seeking temporary release pending trial. Through their lawyers, M/S Alaka & Company Advocates and Lukwago & Company Advocates, they argue that they are presumed innocent, have fixed places of residence, strong community ties, and substantial sureties, and that their continued detention amounts to unconstitutional prolonged remand.

Kivumbi, in his affidavit, told the court that he is a 52-year-old family man and former Butambala County MP of about 15 years. He said he has permanent residences in Buwate Village in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, and Bugoye Village in Butambala District, and pledged to comply with any bail conditions imposed by the court. His co-applicants maintain that they have been attending court since their arrest between January 14 and January 21, 2026.

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The 24 co-accused include Bruhan Matovu, Karam Bukenya, Wilson Muyinda, Waigoina Abdul Swaburu, Kiberu Hecklous, Kasoozi Fahad Kiiza, Kelvin Kayanja, Twain Ssesanga, Brian Ssewanyana, Brian Muwanguzi, Nicholas Walakira, Musa Ssekabo, Joseph Wakikaatu, Rahim Mubiru, Donovan Ssentongo, Madinah Namaganda, Hannifah Nakibuuka, Paul Mawanda, Jackson Bumbi, Peter Baribuza, Mukiibi Yusuf Kwamira, Ivan Akankwasa, Yusuf Ramathan Kiwanuka, and Brian Owori.

On Monday, a legal team led by former MP Medard Lubega Sseggona made oral submissions before Justice Okalany. Among the sureties presented for Kivumbi are Leader of Opposition Joel Ssenyonyi, his sister Sarah Lutaaya, and his brother Musa Lutaaya, whom the defence described as substantial and capable of ensuring compliance with bail conditions. However, in an affidavit, Detective Assistant Superintendent of Police John Mary Lwebuga strongly opposed the application, saying it has no merit and should be dismissed in the interest of justice.

Lwebuga, the investigating officer in Butambala Terrorism Criminal Case No. 002 of 2026, told the court that investigations are still ongoing and not yet concluded. He argued that granting bail would prejudice investigations and risk interference with witnesses and evidence. The State further contends that the applicants failed to demonstrate fixed places of abode, noting that the alleged residences were not sufficiently substantiated. It also argues that they failed to prove stable business activities or strong economic ties to guarantee their return to court.

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On sureties, the State described them as not substantial enough to ensure compliance with bail conditions. The affidavit also challenges Kivumbi's description of himself as a statesman, noting that he is no longer an MP or COSASE chairperson, and that the charges arise from alleged involvement in unlawful activities. Lwebuga maintains that the accused are flight risks given the gravity of the charges and circumstances of their arrest.

The charges stem from allegations that Kivumbi and his co-accused orchestrated attacks on Kibibi Police Station and the Butambala Electoral Commission tally centre during a politically tense election period. The prosecution alleges the attacks were intended to intimidate the public and disrupt government operations, destroying infrastructure, damaging vehicles, and resulting in the deaths of seven people.

The accused remain in custody across Luzira Upper Prison, Kigo Prison, Kitalya Mini-Max Prison, Luzira Women's Prison, and Naguru Remand Home as the bail application continues. In court, supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform, including MPs and party leaders, attended in large numbers under heavy security deployment by the Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force.

The accused were held in waiting cells until proceedings began around midday. The session opened with defence lawyers only, after State Attorneys Jatiko and Birivumbuka were held up in another case involving opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye, which was adjourned to June 8, 2026. The court is expected to resume later in the day.