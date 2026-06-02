Nigeria: Chelle Confirms Osimhen, Lookman to Miss Portugal, Poland Friendlies

*Also lists Azeez, Alhassan, Tijani and Akinsanmiro as players not available

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has confirmed that both Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be absent from Nigeria's lineups for the two international friendlies with Poland and Portugal.

The Franco-Malian gaffer hinted yesterday at the post Unity Cup press conference in London that Osimhen will miss the games because he's currently involved in an important career discussions concerning where he will continue his career next football season.

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The Galatasaray top striker is currently in discussions with a top Spanish club on transfer to the La Liga.

"Concerning Victor Osimhen, he is an important player for Nigeria and Galatasary. This period is off-season when a lot of things happen off-the-pitch and we must respect certain decisions that are not in our hands," the Super Eagles stressed about why his cherished top striker will miss the clash with Robert Lewandoski's Poland and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Similarly, Chelle admitted that Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, just like Osimhen will not take part in both games in Warsaw on June 3 and Leiria June 10.

Lookman has had a tough season since switching from Italian side Atalanta to Atletico in January transfer window. He played in Atletico's remaining La Liga fixtures, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League where Diego Simeone men lost out in the semifinal stage to Arsenal.

Now, there are talks that Simeone is thinking of offloading the 2024 African Player of the year as he is finding it difficult to adapt to the playing philosophy of the Argentine gaffer.

According to Chelle, "Ademola Lookman won't be available for personal reasons," without elaborating.

Apart from Osimhen and Lookman, the Super Eagles Head Coach also listed new boy, Femi Azeez whose debut brace against Zimbabwe in the four-nation Unity Cup in London shot him to limelight with the Nigerian handlers, amongst those that will be absent from the international friendlies.

Azeez, Alhassan Yusuf, Tijani Samson and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro are the four other players in addition to Osimhen and Lookman to be missing from the games.

"Femi Azeez had a decent outing at the Unity Cup, but his club will not release him for the remaining matches. Alhassan Yusuf and Tijani Samson do not have entry visas and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro is not feeling well to play in the two friendlies.

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"The upcoming matches are friendlies and I will approach every game with seriousness with the players available," the Super Eagles coach concluded.