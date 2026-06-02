Nigeria: Cricket - Middle-Belt Tigers Crowned Champions of Inaugural Nigeria Super League

History was made at the TBS Cricket Oval, Lagos, as Middle-Belt Tigers were crowned champions of the inaugural Nigeria Super League after defeating Southern Sharks by six runs in a thrilling grand finale.

The championship clash brought the curtain down on an exciting maiden edition of the Nigeria Super League, with 20 matches played, showcasing elite talent, fierce competition, and the continued growth of cricket in Nigeria.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Middle-Belt Tigers posted a competitive 104/5 in their allotted 10 overs in a high-intensity contest.

Solomon Chilemanya set the tone early with a blistering 17 off just seven balls, smashing two sixes and a boundary.

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Olaleye Olayinka Elijah added stability with a composed 21 off 14 deliveries, while David N.A Ankrah produced a crucial late-innings assault with 22 runs off only 10 balls, including three towering sixes.

Eghosa Aghedo Destiny also contributed an unbeaten 19 as the Tigers crossed the 100-run mark to set Southern Sharks a target of 105 for victory.

Southern Sharks responded courageously and stayed in contention throughout the chase. Isesele Odion Evangel led the effort with a determined 26 off 21 balls, while captain Isaac Okpe injected momentum with a quick-fire 15 off seven deliveries.

Kenneth Boniface and Durotoye Gideon also made valuable contributions as the Sharks pushed the contest deep into the final over. However, Middle-Belt Tigers held their composure under pressure to restrict Southern Sharks to 98/7 and secure a dramatic six-run victory.

The Tigers' bowling attack delivered at key moments, with Ndubudem Elochukwu David starring with figures of 2 wickets for 14 runs in two overs. Awodele Shina also claimed two wickets, while captain Runsewe Sulaimon and David N.A Ankrah chipped in with one wicket apiece.

The triumph sealed Middle-Belt Tigers' place in history as the first-ever champions of the Nigeria Super League, capping off a remarkable campaign defined by resilience, consistency, and outstanding performances.

Despite the narrow defeat, Southern Sharks earned widespread praise for their spirited campaign and competitive display throughout the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Northern Lions secured third place after a commanding 32-run victory over Central Eagles in the third place playoff encounter.

Batting first in the shortened five-over contest, Northern Lions posted 60/3 courtesy of explosive knocks from Elijah Saturday Jimmy, who blasted 15 off just five balls, and Akhere Isesele, who remained unbeaten on 18 off nine deliveries.

Central Eagles struggled in response as Northern Lions' disciplined bowling attack dismantled the batting lineup. Okasha Isiyaku struck twice early in the innings, while Beki Mubarak Kehinde and captain Okpe Sylvester also claimed two wickets each to seal an emphatic victory.

Central Eagles were eventually restricted to 28/7, as Northern Lions secured a deserved podium finish in the inaugural edition of the competition.

Speaking after the successful conclusion of the tournament, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Mr. Uyi Akpata, praised the quality of cricket displayed throughout the competition and highlighted the league's importance in the continued development of the sport in Nigeria.

"The Nigeria Super League has exceeded expectations in its inaugural edition. We have witnessed exceptional talent, competitiveness, and professionalism from all the teams involved. This league is a major step forward in our vision to strengthen domestic cricket, provide a pathway for emerging talents, and position Nigeria strongly on the global cricket map," he said.

Mr. Akpata also commended the players, officials, sponsors, media, and fans for contributing to the success of the competition while reaffirming the Federation's commitment to building a stronger and more sustainable league structure in future editions.

Chairman of the Nigeria Super League Local Organising Committee (LOC), Seun Odeku, described the maiden edition as a huge success and expressed optimism that the next edition would be even bigger and better.

"This is only the beginning for the Nigeria Super League. The response from players, stakeholders, and fans has been truly encouraging. We are already looking ahead to the next edition, which we believe will be bigger, more competitive, and more impactful for cricket development across the country," Odeku stated.

He further applauded the participating franchises and organising team for delivering a memorable tournament that has laid a solid foundation for the future of franchise cricket in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Cricket Federation commends all participating teams, players, officials, partners, media representatives, and fans for contributing to the successful staging of the inaugural Nigeria Super League.

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The competition has set a strong foundation for the continued growth and professional development of cricket in Nigeria while providing a platform for emerging talents to shine on the national stage.

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS:

Best Batter

Solomon Chilemanya (Middle-Belt Tigers CC)

172 Runs | 8 Innings

Best Bowler

Ndubudem Elochukwu David (Middle-Belt Tiger CC)

14 Wickets | 8 Innings

Best Fielder

Ridwan Kareem (Northern Lions CC)

6 Dismissals | 8 Innings

Outstanding Young Player

Ismail Abdullahi

(Southern Sharks CC)

Most Valuable Player(MVP)

Isaac Danladi (Southern Sharks CC)

168 Runs & 13 Wickets | 7 Innings