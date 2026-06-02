Congo-Kinshasa: Demonstration Alert - U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (June 1, 2026)

press release

Location: Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

Event: Political opposition parties have called for a general strike (ville morte) in opposition to proposed constitutional changes in Kinshasa on Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

A second demonstration in support of proposed constitutional changes will take place on Friday June 5, 2026, with groups departing from 1st Rue Limete Cohydro and Molard Circle and proceeding to Palais du Peuple.

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Demonstrations in Kinshasa can escalate and become violent with little warning, and roads may be blocked by protesters. The U.S. Embassy advises U.S. Citizens to keep a low profile and limit unnecessary movement.

If you need emergency assistance, please contact the Consular Section at the phone numbers below.

Actions to Take:

Have a personal security plan that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Keep essential items (clothing, medications, travel documents) packed in a bag that you can carry.

Avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Monitor local media for updates.

Keep a low profile.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo,

310 Avenue des Aviateurs, Kinshasa/Gombe,

+243 81-556-0151/0152 or +243-972-616-193 (after hours and weekends).

The Embassy maintains a list of local resources for emergencies on our website.

Contact us at: ACSKinshasa@state.gov

https://cd.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs

+1 888-407-4747 or +1 202-501-4444

Democratic Republic of Congo Country Information

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