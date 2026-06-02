Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Applauds Uvhungu-Vhungu Green Scheme for Full Land Utilisation

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday expressed satisfaction with the achievements of Uvhungu-Vhungu Green Scheme in the Kavango East region after the farm fully utilised all its available agricultural land for the first time.

Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday continued her tour of agricultural projects in the Kavango regions, visiting Sikondo Green Scheme in the Kavango West region before proceeding to Uvhungu-Vhungu in the Kavango East.

She was accompanied by minister in the Presidency, Charles Mubita, minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani, as well as the governors of the Kavango West and Kavango East regions.

During the visit, Uvhungu-Vhungu Green Scheme farm manager Floris Smith informed the president that the farm is operating at more than 100% planting capacity.

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Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed the development and congratulated the farm's management, staff and workers for the achievement.

"I promised you more production during your last visit in 2025. We have definitely done better this year than in previous years. We have no excuse to say we have not planted for one reason or another," Smith said.

He said the farm planted maize on all 311 hectares this season, marking the first time that every centre pivot has been fully utilised.

According to Smith, the scheme expects to harvest between 1 900 and 2 000 tonnes of maize despite challenges caused by electricity outages and storm damage experienced last month.

He informed the president that two centre pivots were damaged during a rainstorm in March, forcing the farm to resort to manual harvesting using 120 labourers, resulting in unplanned labour costs.

Smith further highlighted the need to improve soil quality to increase maize yields in future seasons.

Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised that the eighth administration is determined to unlock the full potential of agriculture and position Namibia's green schemes as models of excellence in sustainable development.