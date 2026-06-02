Kenya Considers Mandatory 21-Day Quarantine for High-Risk Travelers

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health says all incoming travellers may soon be required to present certified exit surveillance reports from their countries of origin, alongside detailed screening documentation shared with airlines and transport operators.

Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni made the announcement, saying Kenya is also considering imposing a mandatory 21-day quarantine for travellers arriving from high-risk countries as part of enhanced Ebola prevention measures.

"We are also going to ensure that screening is done in the country of origin before entry into our country, and everybody must produce evidence that they have been screened from the 10 countries that we are already screening at our points of entry," the PS said.

This comes as the Ministry of Health intensifies surveillance and response systems amid growing concerns over the spread of the virus in neighbouring countries.

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Muthoni, who met all departmental heads under public health, noted that the country remained on high alert at all 26 points of entry and would issue periodic updates on preparedness.

"It is important to note that we are going to scale up our risk communication to ensure that members of the public and communities know exactly what they need to do. As of now, we encourage members of the public to maintain high levels of hygiene, and should you feel unwell, do not rush to the chemist to buy medication. Instead, go to the nearest health facility for further assessment," she said.

So far, 25 counties have been categorised as either "very high risk" or "high risk" in efforts to prevent the entry and spread of the deadly zoonotic virus.

The very high-risk counties are Nairobi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Kisumu, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Siaya, West Pokot, Turkana, Homa Bay and Migori, most of which are border counties.

The high-risk counties are Vihiga, Kakamega, Nakuru, Kericho, Nandi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kilifi, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Isiolo, Elgeyo Marakwet and Garissa.

Fresh data also indicates that in the last 24 hours, 13,548 travellers were screened at the country's points of entry, bringing the cumulative total to about 67,000 travellers.

Screening efforts have been scaled up, with health authorities confirming increased surveillance at all entry points nationwide.