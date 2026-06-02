Africa: South Africa to Host Inaugural Eswatini, Mozambique Water Meeting

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina will host and officially welcome her counterparts from Eswatini and Mozambique at the inaugural Council of Ministers Meeting of the Incomati and Maputo Watercourse Commission (INMACOM) on Friday, 5 June, in Boksburg, Johannesburg.

The meeting will bring together Eswatini's Minister for Natural Resources and Energy, His Royal Highness Prince Lonkhokela Dlamini, and Mozambique's Minister of Public Works, Housing and Water Resources, Fernando Rafael -- marking a significant milestone in regional cooperation on the management of shared water resources.

The historic gathering marks an important milestone in regional cooperation on shared water resources between South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique.

"Bringing Ministers of the three Member States together at this level reflects a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation, deepening partnership and advancing a common vision for the sustainable management of the region's shared water resources," the department said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The inaugural meeting will lay a strong foundation for coordinated action, shared responsibility and long-term resilience in managing the vital Incomati and Maputo river systems, which continue to support livelihoods, economic development, and environmental sustainability across the region.

According to the department, the engagement reflects a collective commitment to harness water as a catalyst for integration, stability, and prosperity in Southern Africa.

The meeting also builds on decades of cooperation among the three countries under the Tripartite Permanent Technical Committee, which served as the foundation for the establishment of INMACOM in 2021.

Through this inaugural session, the department said the three countries will consolidate institutional arrangements and advance coordinated approaches to the equitable and sustainable management of shared watercourses.

"South Africa's hosting of the inaugural INMACOM Council of Ministers Meeting reaffirms its continued leadership in advancing regional cooperation and integrated water resources management within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region," the department said.

The inaugural INMACOM Council of Ministers Meeting is poised to establish a strong foundation for long-term collaboration and reinforce institutional mechanisms that will guide the sustainable management of the shared river basins in the years ahead.

This landmark engagement will see ministers deliberate on strategic priorities central to regional water governance, including water availability, infrastructure development, sharing of hydrological data and information, and environmental sustainability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Africa Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Discussions are expected to lay the foundation for enhanced resilience and long-term water security across the Incomati and Maputo River Basins.

INMACOM is a transboundary river basin organisation established by South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique to promote cooperation in the development, protection and sustainable utilisation of shared water resources.

The Commission serves as a vital platform for joint planning, information sharing and coordinated management of the Incomati and Maputo River Basins, ensuring the equitable and peaceful use of water resources for present and future generations.

The main responsibility of the Commission is to, amongst others, encourage cooperation between the parties to ensure the development, protection and sustainable utilisation of the water resources shared by the Member States.