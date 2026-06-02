South Africa: Operation Shanela Nets Over 500 Suspects for Various Offences

Police in the North West have arrested 586 suspects for various offences as part of Operation Shanela.

The arrests were made between 25 and 31 May 2026.

"The multi-disciplinary operations focused on stop-and-search actions, roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints (VCPs), high visibility patrols, including foot patrols, tracing of wanted suspects, as well as inspections at 192 liquor outlets and 54 second-hand goods premises," the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

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"Of the 586 suspects, 307 were wanted suspects, who were traced and apprehended by detectives after being linked to crimes through forensic DNA and other investigative leads," the police said.

During the operations, police confiscated drugs, tobacco products, liquor, dangerous weapons, two firearms, ammunition, and one vehicle.

An unannounced Operation Shanela was conducted on Friday and Saturday nights, 29 and 30 May 2026 in Mahikeng and Lomanyaneng.

The operational team comprised members from the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit, Tactical Response Team (TRT), Liquor and Second Hand Goods (FLASH) Unit, Crime Intelligence: Overt Operations, Mahikeng Communications and Home Affairs, leading to the arrest of 15 undocumented persons, mostly Malawian citizens.

One employee was fined R1 500 for employing an illegal immigrant, while another 20-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of suspected illegal goods in contravention of Section 80(1)(a) of the Customs and Excise Act, Act 91 of 1964.

Police seized cigarettes valued at close to R10 000. One suspect was arrested for possession of drugs, while another person was fined for selling liquor without a licence.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, commended members for their efforts, saying that Operation Shanela continues to deliver tangible results in the fight against crime.

He further commended the teams for their cooperation in ensuring a safer environment for all in the province.

Extortion-related incidents can be reported to the Extortion hotline on 080 091 1011.