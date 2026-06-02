South Africa: Sibongiseni Ngoma Appointed Deputy Auditor-General

Sibongiseni Ngoma has been appointed Deputy Auditor-General of the Auditor-General South Africa (AGSA), becoming the second woman to hold the position in the institution's 115-year history.

Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke announced Ngoma's appointment this week, following consultation with Parliament's Standing Committee on the Auditor-General (Scoag).

The appointment took effect on 1 June 2026 after what AGSA described as a rigorous recruitment process endorsed by the parliamentary committee.

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Ngoma has been serving in the role in an acting capacity since February this year and will now formally assume responsibility as the national audit office's accounting officer, overseeing operations in support of the auditor-general's vision.

Her appointment marks another significant milestone for women in leadership within South Africa's public sector accountability institutions.

A chartered accountant with more than two decades of experience, Ngoma has built an extensive career in both the public and private sectors.

After completing her training at Ernst & Young, she joined the Industrial Development Corporation, where she held several positions, including head of internal audit.

She joined AGSA in 2012 as a corporate executive responsible for strategic units including finance, human capital and legal services. In 2015, she was appointed chief financial officer and went on to earn widespread recognition for her leadership.

In 2021, Ngoma was named CFO of the Year and Public Sector CFO of the Year at the annual CFO Awards. She also received accolades from African Women Chartered Accountants and the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa, which named her Executive of the Year.

Welcoming the appointment, Maluleke said Ngoma's promotion reflected the strength of the institution's internal talent pipeline and her contribution to AGSA's long-term transformation strategy.

"We are very pleased to have a leader of Ms Ngoma's calibre take this critical role in the year that we celebrate 115 years of public auditing and providing illuminating insights for a better South Africa," Maluleke said.

She added that Ngoma's experience and deep institutional knowledge would help the organisation continue fulfilling its constitutional mandate while advancing a culture of accountability, transparency and integrity.

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Maluleke said AGSA had benefited from developing talent from within its ranks and expressed confidence that Ngoma was well positioned to lead the organisation's operations during the next phase of its development.