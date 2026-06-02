South Africa: Minister Calls for Tougher Plastic Pollution Measures

Government is prepared to strengthen regulation and enforcement against plastic pollution, including targeting companies that fail to comply with waste management obligations, says Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Minister Willie Aucamp.

Addressing industry leaders, environmental organisations and government stakeholders in Cape Town on Monday evening, Aucamp said South Africa had made significant progress in tackling plastic waste through collaboration between government, business and civil society, but warned that stronger measures may be required to drive further change.

"We now know that if we do not address problematic plastic products, they threaten the reputation and the future of all plastic products," Aucamp said, speaking at the launch of the South African Plastics Pact's 2030 targets.

He said regulatory instruments would be needed to ensure greater compliance and to remove problematic plastics from the country's ecosystem, while also compelling companies that have not joined voluntary initiatives such as the Plastics Pact to contribute to broader industry reforms.

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The launch of the SA Plastics Pact's new 2030 targets marks the next phase of an initiative that was first established in January 2020 to reduce plastic waste and promote a circular economy.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment has been a partner in the initiative since its inception.

Aucamp described plastic pollution as one of the most pressing environmental challenges facing South Africa and the world, despite the material's important role in modern society.

"The result is growing pressure on our environment, our oceans, our communities, and our waste management systems," he said.

The Minister said government had adopted a proactive and evidence-based approach to the issue, combining policy reforms, scientific research, public awareness campaigns and partnerships across sectors.

Among the achievements highlighted were the continued implementation of EPR regulations, increased industry investment in recycling and collection infrastructure, and efforts to improve the working conditions of waste reclaimers who play a key role in South Africa's recycling economy.

Government is also exploring deposit return schemes to improve collection rates and increase material recovery, while amendments to plastic carrier bag regulations are expected to stimulate demand for recycled materials through the introduction of recycled-content targets.

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Aucamp credited collaboration with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition for supporting investment and innovation through initiatives such as the Plastics Sector Master Plan and the Industrial Policy Action Plan.

The Minister praised the growing support for the South African Plastics Pact from businesses across the plastics value chain, saying their commitment to improved product design, recyclability and resource efficiency was helping to drive meaningful change.

"The launch of the SA Plastics Pact 2030 is a declaration of intent to achieve more," he said.

"It signals our collective determination to move beyond business as usual and towards a future in which economic growth, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion go hand in hand."

Aucamp thanked GreenCape, which serves as the secretariat of the Plastics Pact, as well as participating businesses and stakeholders for their continued support.