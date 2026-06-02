Uganda: Police Hunt for Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed Entertainer Master Parrot

Police have launched investigations into a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of popular entertainer David Sifayo, commonly known as Master Parrot.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the accident occurred at around 7:30pm near Masanafu along the Northern Bypass.

Preliminary findings indicate that Master Parrot was attempting to cross the road when he was knocked down by a speeding vehicle whose driver fled the scene without stopping to offer assistance.

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"We are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred near Masanafu along the Northern Bypass. The pedestrian, identified as David Sifayo, also known as Master Parrot, was reportedly crossing the road when a speeding vehicle knocked him," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Police said the victim died instantly from injuries sustained in the crash. His body was taken to City Mortuary for a postmortem examination, while personal belongings recovered from the scene remain in police custody.

Investigators have since begun efforts to trace the vehicle involved through CCTV footage captured in the area.

"Efforts are underway to identify the vehicle responsible for this fatal accident. We are reviewing CCTV footage with the aim of establishing the vehicle's identity and registration details," Owoyesigyire added.

He urged motorists and pedestrians to observe road safety regulations, particularly along busy highways such as the Northern Bypass. He also called on the driver involved in the incident to report to the nearest police station before being apprehended.

Police said investigations into the fatal crash are ongoing.

Note: In our earlier story, we reported that Master Parrot was knocked dead by a speeding motorcycle. We have since learnt that it was a vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run incident