Uganda: UWA Relocates Wildlife to New Mbale Zoo Ahead of June 12 Opening

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has commenced the translocation of animals from the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC) in Entebbe to the newly established Wildlife Conservation Education Centre in Mbale, marking a significant milestone in efforts to bring wildlife conservation closer to communities in Eastern Uganda.

The relocation exercise, which started on June 1, forms part of preparations for the official opening of Uganda's first regional satellite zoo, scheduled for June 12, 2026.

Among the animals already transferred to the new facility are lions, a zebra, a waterbuck, an ostrich, and peacocks. According to UWA, the animals are adapting well to their new environment as final preparations continue ahead of the centre's opening to the public.

The Mbale Wildlife Conservation Education Centre is expected to play a major role in conservation education, research, and public awareness, particularly for communities in Eastern Uganda that have had limited access to wildlife education and learning facilities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

UWA Head of Communications Bashir Hangi said the regional centre is intended to strengthen conservation efforts by bringing wildlife experiences and environmental education closer to the people.

"The regional Wildlife Conservation Education Centre will bring conservation education closer to communities, provide opportunities for learning and research, enhance greater appreciation of wildlife, and inspire more Ugandans to participate in conservation efforts," Hangi said.

The establishment of the Mbale centre aligns with UWA's broader strategy of increasing public participation in wildlife conservation while expanding access to environmental education across the country.

Conservationists believe the facility will provide an important platform for students, researchers, and tourists to learn about Uganda's rich biodiversity without the need to travel to Entebbe.

The new zoo is also expected to boost domestic tourism in Eastern Uganda and create economic opportunities for surrounding communities through increased visitor traffic and related business activities.

As preparations continue ahead of the official launch, UWA has pledged to provide regular updates on the animal translocation process and the arrival of additional wildlife species.

The June 12 opening is expected to mark a new chapter in Uganda's conservation education efforts by bringing wildlife closer to communities and promoting a stronger culture of environmental stewardship across the region.