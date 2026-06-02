Uganda: Residents Cry Out After Nema Demolitions Leave Families Homeless in Kawaala

Residents of Kawaala Zone II in Rubaga Municipality have appealed to government and humanitarian organisations for urgent assistance after a demolition exercise conducted by the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) left dozens of families homeless and without means of survival.

The affected residents say their homes and businesses were destroyed during the operation, leaving them stranded with nowhere to sleep and no source of income to support their families.

Among those affected is Resty Nanyange, who said she spent years working as a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia to raise money for her dream home, only to see it demolished.

"I spent years working in Saudi Arabia and invested all my savings in building this house. Today, I have nothing left. I am sleeping in makeshift shelters and tents because my home was brought down," she said.

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Another resident, Saidat Nabyonga, said she is now struggling to care for three grandchildren left in her custody after the death of their parents, adding that the demolition has worsened their already difficult situation.

"I am looking after three young grandchildren, but I no longer have food to feed them or a proper place where they can sleep. We do not know where to turn for help," Nabyonga said.

Several businesses were also affected, including those owned by persons with disabilities, with owners saying both their homes and business premises were destroyed, leaving them without shelter or income.

"Our house and business were demolished at the same time. Everything we depended on was destroyed. We are now appealing for support so that we can rebuild our lives," one affected resident said.

The residents insist they legally own the land and possess documents supporting their claims, disputing allegations that the area falls within the Lubigi wetland boundary.

"We have land titles and other documents showing that this land belongs to us. We do not believe that where we live is part of the Lubigi wetland," one resident said.

The affected families are now calling for government intervention and relief support as they seek clarity on the demolition exercise that has left many homeless and uncertain about their future.