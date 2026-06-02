Tanzania: Rise Project Restores Year Round Access On Key Morogoro Rural Road

Morogoro — A RURAL road rehabilitation project under Tanzania's Roads to Inclusion and Socioeconomic Opportunities (RISE) programme has improved year-round access for communities in Kilosa District, easing the movement of agricultural produce and improving access to essential services.

The Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) said it had completed repairs on critical sections of the 21-kilometre Ludewa-Lumbiji road in Lumbiji Ward, Morogoro Region, under a programme designed to eliminate transport bottlenecks on rural roads.

Speaking during an inspection of RISE-funded projects in the district, TARURA Kilosa District Manager Juliana Masalo said the works cost 741m/- and had significantly improved transport and connectivity in the area.

The project included grading the entire 21-kilometre road, constructing a 500-metre concrete section through the steep Kinyenye hills, building 500 metres of drainage 6 and constructing five bridges, including one major bridge.

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Additional works involved raising embankments and laying gravel at the previously impassable Mgambo section, which was frequently cut off during the rainy season.

"Farmers in the highland areas produce large quantities of maize, beans and ginger, but during the rainy season they face serious difficulties transporting their produce to markets because of the poor road conditions," Masalo said. "That situation has now changed."

She said the RISE programme had removed several long-standing transport obstacles, making previously inaccessible sections of the road passable year-round.

Local leaders say the improvements are already delivering economic and social benefits.

Lumbiji Ward Councillor Gerald Benedict Mahungo described the project as a major breakthrough for residents who had endured years of transport difficulties.

"The road was a major challenge, especially during the rainy season. Transporting crops was difficult, and patients, including pregnant women referred to the district hospital, often faced serious challenges reaching medical care," he said.

Village Chairman Festo Sekaila said lower transport costs were helping farmers secure better returns for their produce.

Before the rehabilitation, transporting a 120-kilogram sack of beans cost between 20,000/- and 30,000/-, he said. The cost has now fallen to between 12,000/- and 15,000-, while farm-gate prices for crops have improved.

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The RISE programme, supported by development partners and the Tanzanian government, aims to improve rural connectivity, strengthen climate resilience and expand economic opportunities for communities that depend heavily on agriculture.