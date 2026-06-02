Tanzania: IGP Wambura Pushes for Technology-Driven Policing in Crime Investigations

Moshi — THE Inspector General of Police (IGP), Camillus Wambura, has urged forensic investigators to sharpen their professional skills and embrace emerging technologies as Tanzania strengthens its response to increasingly sophisticated and technology-driven crime.

Speaking at the opening of a capacity-building workshop for officials of the Forensic Science Commission at the Tanzania Police School in Moshi, Dr Wambura said advances in science and technology have significantly changed the nature of criminal activity, making it imperative for investigators to adopt modern, evidence-based investigative techniques.

"The nature of crime is changing rapidly. Criminals are increasingly exploiting technology and sophisticated methods, which requires us to continuously enhance our capabilities and remain ahead of emerging threats," he said.

He stressed the importance of developing a highly skilled forensic workforce capable of collecting, preserving, and analysing evidence using modern scientific methods to support fair and effective administration of justice.

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Dr Wambura praised forensic officers for their contribution to criminal investigations, noting that their work at crime scenes remains central to uncovering the truth and securing successful prosecutions.

"There is no crime that is committed without leaving traces behind. The ability to identify, preserve, and analyse those traces is what enables investigators to establish facts, identify perpetrators, and ensure justice is served," he said.

He urged officers to uphold professionalism, integrity, and continuous learning, saying public confidence in the criminal justice system largely depends on the quality and credibility of forensic investigations.

The police chief said the force is continuing to invest in specialised training and advanced technologies, including DNA testing, digital forensics, and other scientific tools designed to improve investigative capacity.

According to him, investments are aimed at strengthening the commission's ability to respond to cybercrime, transnational criminal networks, and other complex offences that increasingly rely on technology.

"The future of policing is rooted in science, innovation, and evidence-based investigations. We must continue investing in both people and technology if we are to effectively address emerging forms of crime," he said.

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Dr Wambura added that forensic evidence plays a vital role not only in holding offenders accountable but also in protecting the rights of victims and reinforcing public trust in law enforcement institutions.

He expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills acquired during the workshop would enhance the effectiveness of forensic officers across the country and contribute to a more responsive and professional criminal justice system.