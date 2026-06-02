Tanzania: Mwinuka Makes History As RSSB Tigers Win Bal Title

TANZANIAN basketball coach Henry Mwinuka etched his name into African basketball history after leading Rwanda's RSSB Tigers to their firstever Basketball Africa League (BAL) championship and becoming the first Tanzanian to be named BAL Coach of the Year.

The RSSB Tigers defeated Angola's Petro de Luanda 90-88 in a thrilling BAL Championship game at BK Arena in Kigali over the weekend, becoming the first Rwandan team to capture the prestigious continental title.

Mwinuka's remarkable leadership was instrumental in the Tigers' historic campaign. The Tanzanian tactician guided the team to a 4-1 record and a first-place finish in the Kalahari Conference group phase before steering them through the playoffs and ultimately to BAL glory.

His outstanding season was recognised with the 2026 BAL Coach of the Year Award, making him the first coach from Tanzania to receive the honour.

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The championship capped a memorable season for RSSB Tigers, who went 6-2 across the Kalahari Conference and Playoffs.

They defeated Morocco's FUS Rabat in the quarterfinals and Egypt's Al Ahly in the semifinals before overcoming Petro de Luanda in the final.

The Tigers' success was powered by BAL Most Valuable Player Craig Randall II, who averaged 36.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game throughout the season.

Randall also set a new BAL record by scoring 54 points against Tanzania's Dar City on April 4.

Following the final, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall and FIBA Africa President Anibal Manave presented the championship trophy to the RSSB Tigers, while Randall received the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy as the league's MVP.

According to BAL official records, the 2026 BAL season was also historic off the court, attracting more than 110,000 fans and generating a record 1.1 billion social media views across 214 countries and territories.

For Tanzania, however, one of the season's most significant milestones came through Mwinuka's achievement.

His Coach of the Year award and championship triumph represent a landmark moment for Tanzanian basketball and further cement his reputation as one of East Africa's leading basketball coaches.