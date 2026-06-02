Tanzania: Tiseza Lures Investors in Infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Water, Tourism, and Agro-Industrialization Sectors

ARUSHA — THE Tanzania Investment and Special Economic Zones Authority (TISEZA) has participated in the ongoing Tanzania Investment Summit 2026 in Arusha.

At the summit, TISEZA has actively participated in investment discussions through a panel discussion, represented by the Director of Investment Promotion, George Mukono.

Through the forum, the Authority has presented and announced various investment opportunities available in Tanzania with the aim of attracting local and international investors.

In addition, TISEZA has presented the Tanzania Strategic Project Profile 2026 along with a list of projects being implemented through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) system.

The projects aim to attract investment in various strategic sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, water, tourism, and agro-industrialization.

In parallel, the Authority has set up an exhibition pavilion that enables participants and visitors from within and outside the country to obtain first-hand information on investment opportunities, services provided by TISEZA, as well as the enabling business and investment environment in Tanzania.

TISEZA's participation in this forum continues to strengthen its commitment to promote investment, attract local and foreign capital, and promote Tanzania as a hub of economic and investment opportunities in Africa.