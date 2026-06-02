Tanzania: Government Projects 6.3 Percent Economic Growth As Inflation Targeted At 3-5 Percent

Dodoma — The Government has announced plans to strengthen the national economy with the aim of achieving a growth rate of 6.3 percent in 2026, while maintaining inflation within a range of 3 to 5 percent to ensure price stability and a conducive business environment in the country.

Speaking while presenting the Ministry of Finance's revenue and expenditure estimates for the 2026/2027 financial year before Parliament in Dodoma, Finance Minister Ambassador Khamis Mussa Omar said the Government will continue to manage the economy with professionalism to achieve national development goals.

He said the move will help improve the business environment, accelerate the implementation of development projects, and strengthen confidence among the private sector and stakeholders working with the Government.

On revenue collection, the Government aims to generate sufficient funds to finance domestic expenditure and development projects, while the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is expected to improve efficiency in tax collection.

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The Government has also requested funds to strengthen the National Audit Office in order to enhance public expenditure auditing and improve accountability in public institutions.

The budget has been prepared in line with the National Development Vision 2050, the Fourth National Development Plan, and the 2025 CCM General Election Manifesto, with the aim of accelerating social and economic development in the country.

The Government also emphasized continued improvement in public financial management and the investment climate to boost economic growth and citizens' welfare.