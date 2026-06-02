South Africa: Khayelitsha Clinic Struggles to Meet the Needs of Growing Population

Patients at Nolungile Clinic in Site C complain of long waiting times and shortage of medication

Long queues and waiting times caused by staff shortages and a growing population, are frustrating patients at Nolungile Clinic in Site C Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Several patients outside the clinic complained about how long it took for them to be attended to by staff.

"You arrive at 7am and the clinic gets closed without you having received help," said Sibongiseni Nkenkane.

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"People from Langa, Gugulethu and other areas also come here, that is why the service is slow. They need to add more staff."

Amanda Ndovele from Site B said it was her second visit to the clinic and she had still not received medical attention. "We were given ticket numbers to wait for the doctor. At around 4:15pm, we were told to go home and come tomorrow because there are only two doctors."

Zuqaqambe Potwana said she had an appointment for spectacles last week, but when she arrived, she was told to return in August.

"We are always told they are short-staffed," she said.

Bongani Mabanga said he usually collects his medication monthly, but last week he was only given a two-week supply. He had also experienced being turned away when the clinic had reached capacity.

Abulele Dyasi, spokesperson for the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness in Khayelitsha's Eastern sub-structure, said Nolungile Clinic is jointly managed by the province and by the City of Cape Town, which oversees youth clinic services.

The clinic attends to about 18,000 patients a month.

She said the clinic is adequately staffed and equipped but rapid population growth in the area has placed significant pressure on the clinic.

"The clinic has an appointment system and encourages community members to adhere to their appointments," said Dyasi.

She said adhering to the appointment system reduced overcrowding.

Dyasi said the department had not received any formal complaints about waiting times at the clinic and encouraged patients to lodge their complaints. They can call 0860 142 142, e-mail [email protected], requesting a callback via 079 769 1207, or make an appointment with the clinic manager.