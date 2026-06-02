Kenya: Prosecution Seeks 30 Days to Detain 9 Utumishi School Girls Over Arson Case

Naivasha — The prosecution has applied for 30 days' detention orders for nine Utumishi School students linked to last week's arson incident in which 16 students died.

According to the application presented before the court, investigators argue that the extended detention period is necessary to allow completion of ongoing inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deadly dormitory fire.

The court was told that the suspects are believed to be linked to last week's incident, which has sparked nationwide concern over rising cases of school unrest and safety in learning institutions.

The prosecution further submitted that the matter is still under active investigation and that releasing the students at this stage could interfere with key witnesses and ongoing evidence collection.

The defence is expected to respond to the application as the court prepares to issue its ruling tomorrow at 2pm.

The case has drawn significant public attention, coming amid heightened scrutiny of school safety following a series of tragic incidents in learning institutions across the country.

If granted, the 30-day detention order will allow investigators more time to complete forensic and witness-based inquiries into the cause of the fire and possible accomplices.

The court's decision is expected to shape the next phase of the investigation into one of the most serious school-related tragedies in recent years.