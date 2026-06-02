Africa: Somalia, Eswatini Pledge Stronger Ties At Korea-Africa Ministerial Meeting

Seoul — Somalia's Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi met with Eswatini's Minister of Economic Planning and Development, Thambo Gina, on the sidelines of the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Seoul, where the two officials discussed strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between their countries.

According to Somalia's Foreign Ministry, the talks focused on enhancing diplomatic ties and exploring areas of mutual interest to deepen collaboration between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Kingdom of Eswatini.

During the meeting, Gina reaffirmed Eswatini's support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and political independence, the ministry said.

The two ministers also underscored their commitment to promoting African unity, mutual respect and closer cooperation on shared priorities and common interests.

The meeting took place as African nations seek to bolster diplomatic and economic partnerships through regional and international forums, including the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which brings together officials to discuss development, trade and strategic cooperation.

Somalia has in recent years intensified its diplomatic engagement across Africa as part of broader efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and attract investment and development partnerships.